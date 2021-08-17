Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Casper hockey extravaganza
Casper Amateur Hockey Club is pleased to announce Jeremy Roenick, former Chicago Blackhawk as this year’s guest speaker at our Hockey Extravaganza on Aug. 20 at Occasions by Cory. Supper, live and silent auction, and of course some great hockey stories from Jeremy Roenick! Tickets are $35 each and details about the event can be found at www.casperhockey.com. Please contact Diane at (307)315-0188 for more information or to get your tickets!
T-Bird Trek needs volunteers
The Seventh Annual T-Bird Trek needs volunteers before, during and after the event Sunday, Sept. 12.
This year’s T-Bird Trek will again feature four races for all levels of runners and walkers. Volunteers are needed for set up, first aid/water stations, runner encouragement, and course bike support.
Volunteers can work Sunday anytime from 6:30 a.m. to noon, said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. “We love to have encouraging and enthusiastic volunteers who will help cheer on our runners, pass out water and Gatorade, and just have fun at this event.”
In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 12, the day will also include live music and Qdoba breakfast burritos.
For more information or to volunteer, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek or contact Dalton at 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
Amateur hockey online registration open
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2021-2022 season and we are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $250 and we that have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out our website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Resources For Parents. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or (307)315-0188 for more information.
Rec needs volleyball officials
The Fall Volleyball season is in full swing, which means we need officials for games. The City of Casper Recreation Department in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering men’s and women’s volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, Aug. 23. If you’re interested in becoming an official or know someone who might be, contact the Casper Recreation Center or Megan Sechrist at 235-8388.
Little-to-no experience is needed and we will train anyone who is willing to learn the sport. Must be at least 16 years old.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.