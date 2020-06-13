Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Color guard plans virtual spin fest
The Trooper Alumni Corps color guard is reaching out to all past and present color guard members to join in the fun for a virtual spin fest! It doesn’t matter if you were a Trooper, a Blue Devil, a Cadet, Buccaneer or Scout; DCI, DCA, WGI, DCUK or DCJ. They want you to join for what is hoped to be the largest virtual color guard in the marching arts world.
Get outside. Get spinning and get your 32-count videos by June 19, 2020.
Email your submission to troopersalumnicorps65@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, where you are from, where and when you marched in color guard.
It doesn’t matter if you marched in the 1960s or 2019, pick up for favorite piece of equipment, and give your best 32 counts of whatever work you want to showcase and they’ll compile it into a fun virtual spin experience for all to share.
Register for Rec Center classes
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that registration is now open for summer classes beginning June 13 or later. A variety of classes will be offered including: Ballet Barre, Morning RIP, Tae Kwon-Do, Basketball & Volleyball Skills Camps, Strider Camp, Cheerleading Clinic, Ballet, Clogging, Hip-Hop, Babysitting Clinic, Youth Pottery, Cooking with Kids and Photography. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. The staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.
The Recreation Division continues to work with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. As always, they appreciate your patronage and patience during this time and look forward to seeing you soon!
More classes will be added as summer continues such as Teen Cooking, Knitting & Crochet for Kids and Tennis.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! For more information, contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street or register online at www.activecasper.com.
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as basketball, volleyball or pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Rec Center will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
Special Olympics training begins
In March, the decision was reached to stop all Special Olympics Wyoming activities through the end of May. Now, as the state of Wyoming is starting to ease on physical distancing guidelines and the sizes of groups, the organization will take steps to re-engage athletes, coaches and volunteers as well.
Starting on June 15, Special Olympics Wyoming will allow athlete training for golf, cycling, and equestrian events. The three sports listed are all outdoor sports and naturally allow for physical distancing.
“As we look forward to the summer, we will continue to monitor directives from the Department of Health and offer more frequent updates on allowable activities and plans as we approach our August, September, October competition schedule,” said Priscilla Dowse, President/CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming.
The organization has stepped up its promotion of fitness opportunities for athletes to participate in at home, but knows those don’t replace athlete’s opportunities to train and interact with others. So to continue the overreaching concern for athletes, partners and volunteers’ well-being, Special Olympics Wyoming is looking at what they are considering a soft reopening.
Coaches and volunteers have also been informed that any gatherings under the auspices of Special Olympics Wyoming can have no more than 10 people (athletes, partners and coaches), so please continue to be vigilant regarding the coronavirus. Follow preventative measures such as keeping hands clean, avoiding contact with people who are sick and staying home if you don’t feel well.
Golf classic Aug. 28
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 16th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, August 28, 2020. This popular golf tournament benefits local youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/FossGolf20
Registration includes 18 holes of golf with carts at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, a meal and a morning of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st through 4th place teams and last place finish.
New tee off time for 2020. Golfer check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with tournament play starting at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $990 per five-person team or $200 per individual. Get your team registered before July 24, 2020, for an early bird discount. Sponsorship packages are also available. For more information contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
T-Bird Trek on track
The popular T-Bird Trek is on track for Sunday, Sept. 13.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, the T-Bird Trek is a race anyone can participate in. “There is a virtual run, a 5K, 10k, half-marathon, and something we tried last year that proved to be very popular, a downhill half-marathon,” she said.
Prices will increase $10 for each race category June 1. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs.
In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Casper College, all runners and walkers, in person or virtually, will receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary T-Bird Trek medal.
The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 13, the day will also include a post-race breakfast and live music.
For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/t-bird-trek or contact Dalton at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and is accepting registrations for 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and we that have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
