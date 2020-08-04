Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Register for fall volleyball
The Fall Volleyball season is on! The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering men’s and women’s volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, August 24. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees, COVID guidelines and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Players must be at least 15 years of age to participate in any CRLA league.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Back Country Horsemen complete improvements
“The Pathfinder Back Country Horsemen of America (PBCHA) have completed installing a kiosk and a walk-thru gate on the state land seven miles south of Glenrock (Duncan Ranch). Thanks goes out to Mike Homann, who is now in cowboy heaven, his wife Deidra, and Alvin Rone, the welder. These two men and Deidra did 99 percent of the work pouring the concrete, welding the support beam in place and setting the roof on the support beams; I just handed them the tools. Last week we were able to install the display board under the roof of the kiosk. The display board is so heavy that two people cannot lift the display board. Mac Cutright brought his skid loader, which we used to lift the display board. With the help of a person that had been walking the trail, the display board found its home under the kiosk. We used eight-inch long by one-half inch bolts to hang the display board. The place where the bolts were to be installed was so thick that our drill would not go completely through. Luckily Mac had a long, thin punch that we were able to drive thru the timber so that we could drill from the other side. We started at 1:30 and finished up at 4 p.m. Then we started work on the gate that we had installed in the fence that intersected our trail. We were installing the wires on the brace posts and attaching the easy-open gate latch that we had installed earlier. The post where the latch was to be installed needed to be flat. Thanks to our cordless chain saw, hand saw and drill the installation was easily completed. With an electric Dewalt chain saw, a circular saw and a couple of cordless drills, the latch found its home on the post.
A six-mile trail has been completed on the Duncan Ranch, with three more to be completed in the future. We have had comments from people that we have met while at the Duncan Ranch complimenting how great the trail is that we have completed.”
—Submitted by Bill Hackney
One pitch softball tourney in August
The 21st Annual One Pitch Softball Tournament is on. The tournament is in Casper on Saturday and Sunday, August 15-16, 2020. The One Pitch Tournament offers a three-game guarantee in men’s, women’s and coed, competitive and recreational divisions. All games will take place at the Crossroads and North Casper softball complexes. Awards include t-shirts to first and second place teams in each bracket. All umpires are USA Softball Association certified.
Traditional softball rules are modified giving each batter only one pitch. If the batter gets pitched a ball, he or she will walk to first base. A strike or a foul ball is an out. The modified rules result in a fast-paced, action-packed and all-out fun tournament!
Entry fee is set at $200 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association. All entry fees are due August 6, 2020. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
School playgrounds open
Natrona County School District playgrounds are now open for community use in the summer of 2020. Users are asked to maintain safe and healthy guidelines, as applicable, while using the equipment and fixtures. Please, if you are sick, stay home and do not touch or play on the equipment. A few playgrounds -- Park, Crest Hill, Evansville, Pineview and Manor Heights -- remain closed due to construction projects.
The Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring safe and healthy learning environments for students, staff and school visitors. Officials appreciate the support of students, staff and school families as all work together to ensure continued student academic success and health and safety for all.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and we are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as basketball, volleyball or pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the center will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
Golf classic Aug. 28
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 16th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, August 28, 2020. This popular golf tournament benefits local youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/FossGolf20
Registration includes 18 holes of golf with carts at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, a meal and a morning of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st through 4th place teams and last place finish.
New tee off time for 2020. Golfer check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with tournament play starting at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $990 per five-person team or $200 per individual. Get your team registered before July 24, 2020, for an early bird discount. Sponsorship packages are also available. For more information, contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
T-Bird Trek on track
The popular T-Bird Trek is on track for Sunday, Sept. 13.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, the T-Bird Trek is a race anyone can participate in. “There is a virtual run, a 5K, 10k, half-marathon and something we tried last year that proved to be very popular, a downhill half-marathon,” she said.
Prices will increase $10 for each race category June 1. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants and alumni programs.
In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Casper College, all runners and walkers, in person or virtually, will receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary T-Bird Trek medal.
The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 13, the day will also include a post-race breakfast and live music.
For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/t-bird-trek or contact Dalton at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
