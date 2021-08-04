Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Register for adult kickball league
Registration is currently taking place for a new fun Kickball league for the fall season. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is excited to offer a new league that will begin Monday, Aug. 23. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees, COVID guidelines and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s kickball league must register no later than Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Teams must have at least 12 players on a team and will play Monday or Tuesday evenings. Players must be at least 15 years of age to participate in any CRLA league.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
T-Bird Trek needs volunteers
The Seventh Annual T-Bird Trek needs volunteers before, during and after the event Sunday, Sept. 12.
This year’s T-Bird Trek will again feature four races for all levels of runners and walkers. Volunteers are needed for set up, first aid/water stations, runner encouragement, and course bike support.
Volunteers can work Sunday anytime from 6:30 a.m. to noon, said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. “We love to have encouraging and enthusiastic volunteers who will help cheer on our runners, pass out water and Gatorade, and just have fun at this event.”
In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 12, the day will also include live music and Qdoba breakfast burritos.
For more information or to volunteer, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek or contact Dalton at 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
Rec needs volleyball officials
The Fall Volleyball season is in full swing, which means we need officials for games. The City of Casper Recreation Department in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering men’s and women’s volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, Aug. 23. If you’re interested in becoming an official or know someone who might be, contact the Casper Recreation Center or Megan Sechrist at 235-8388.
Little-to-no experience is needed and we will train anyone who is willing to learn the sport. Must be at least 16 years old.
