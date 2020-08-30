Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Golf benefits YMCA
The 25th annual Pepsi-Leo Moore golf tournament to benefit the YMCA of Natrona County Strong Communities Campaign is set for noon on September 17 at Paradise Valley Country Club. The four-person scramble format is $110 per player which includes golf, cart, dinner and door prize. A dinner and auction takes place immediately after golf. Raffle tickets are $25 each for prizes including a Devils Tower golf package and half of a beef. Registration forms are available at the YMCA or call Glenda at 234-9187.
Pool closures this week
The Casper Recreation Division would like to announce that Mike Sedar Aqua Park and Marion Kreiner pool will close on September 1, 2020.
The Aquatic Center will return to fall hours on September 2, and patrons will be allowed to stay in the facility during the cleaning breaks but will not be able to swim during these times. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
The Casper Family Aquatic Centers cleaning break times are Monday-Thursday, 7:30 to 8 a.m., 10 to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m., 3 to 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 to 6 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 to 8 a.m., 10 to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m., and 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m., 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Dowse reception set Sept. 3
Long time Special Olympics Wyoming president/CEO, Priscilla Dowse is retiring effective September 4, 2020. She is being celebrated with a socially responsible gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building.
Dowse is retiring after serving the movement for more than 44 years, the last 17 years at the helm of Special Olympics Wyoming. Her service includes many years in varied volunteer capacities and paid positions as well as in many different U.S. states. Her efforts within the organization have benefited countless Special Olympics athletes and families not only in North America but also globally. The immense number of personal relationships she’s built over the years is just a small testament to the mark she’ll leave on the organization.
During her tenure, Special Olympics Wyoming has grown from a five-person staff serving 625 athletes, 70 partners in 30 programs to a staff of eight full-time and eight part-time employees serving over 1,800 athletes and 525 Unified partners in 60 local programs. Programming has expanded broadly under her leadership including Healthy Athletes, Unified Champion Schools, Global Messenger Training, Athlete Leadership Programs and several Law Enforcement Torch Run initiatives, including the signature event of the Jackalope Jump. Her dedication to the mission of Special Olympics athletes has been instrumental in focusing Wyoming to the current athlete centered program it has become.
Mark Holland, chairman of the board of directors stated, “Anybody who has come to know Priscilla has seen that she has had a passionate commitment to the athletes and this organization as a whole. SOWY has been privileged to have Priscilla involved and leading this organization for the past 17 years. We will miss her, and we wish her the best in this new chapter of her life.”
All are welcome to this celebration of Dowse’s career. Video messages may be sent by September 1, 2020, to ssterrett@bresnan.net and cards/notes to 239 W. 1st St., Casper WY 82601.
Adult/youth bowling starts Sept. 8
Sunrise Adult/Youth League will be starting on September 8, 2020. This is a 10-week league ending November 10. Teams are one adult and two youth. Looking for teams and single bowlers to fill teams. They will bowl Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to join or want more information phone Laurie at 462-3900.
Back Country Horsemen complete improvements
“The Pathfinder Back Country Horsemen of America (PBCHA) have completed installing a kiosk and a walk-thru gate on the state land seven miles south of Glenrock (Duncan Ranch). Thanks goes out to Mike Homann, who is now in cowboy heaven, his wife Deidra, and Alvin Rone, the welder. These two men and Deidra did 99 percent of the work pouring the concrete, welding the support beam in place and setting the roof on the support beams; I just handed them the tools. Last week we were able to install the display board under the roof of the kiosk. The display board is so heavy that two people cannot lift the display board. Mac Cutright brought his skid loader, which we used to lift the display board. With the help of a person that had been walking the trail, the display board found its home under the kiosk. We used eight-inch long by one-half inch bolts to hang the display board. The place where the bolts were to be installed was so thick that our drill would not go completely through. Luckily Mac had a long, thin punch that we were able to drive thru the timber so that we could drill from the other side. We started at 1:30 and finished up at 4 p.m. Then we started work on the gate that we had installed in the fence that intersected our trail. We were installing the wires on the brace posts and attaching the easy-open gate latch that we had installed earlier. The post where the latch was to be installed needed to be flat. Thanks to our cordless chain saw, hand saw and drill the installation was easily completed. With an electric Dewalt chain saw, a circular saw and a couple of cordless drills, the latch found its home on the post.
A six-mile trail has been completed on the Duncan Ranch, with three more to be completed in the future. We have had comments from people that we have met while at the Duncan Ranch complimenting how great the trail is that we have completed.”
—Submitted by Bill Hackney
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and we are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as basketball, volleyball or pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the center will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-838
T-Bird Trek on track
The popular T-Bird Trek is on track for Sunday, Sept. 13.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, the T-Bird Trek is a race anyone can participate in. “There is a virtual run, a 5K, 10k, half-marathon and something we tried last year that proved to be very popular, a downhill half-marathon,” she said.
Prices will increase $10 for each race category June 1. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants and alumni programs.
In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Casper College, all runners and walkers, in person or virtually, will receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary T-Bird Trek medal.
The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 13, the day will also include a post-race breakfast and live music.
For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/t-bird-trek or contact Dalton at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!