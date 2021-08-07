Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Volunteers can work Sunday anytime from 6:30 a.m. to noon, said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. “We love to have encouraging and enthusiastic volunteers who will help cheer on our runners, pass out water and Gatorade, and just have fun at this event.”

In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 12, the day will also include live music and Qdoba breakfast burritos.

For more information or to volunteer, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek or contact Dalton at 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.

Rec needs volleyball officials

The Fall Volleyball season is in full swing, which means we need officials for games. The City of Casper Recreation Department in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is offering men’s and women’s volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, Aug. 23. If you’re interested in becoming an official or know someone who might be, contact the Casper Recreation Center or Megan Sechrist at 235-8388.

Little-to-no experience is needed and we will train anyone who is willing to learn the sport. Must be at least 16 years old.

If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.

