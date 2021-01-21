Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.

A new Early bird Boot camp meets Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. Boot camp is a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves. Great for all levels of fitness! Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.

Come and try out your first fitness class for FREE, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class.

For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page—search Casper Recreation Division.

