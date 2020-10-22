Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sign up for adult hoops
Basketball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association, in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering men’s and women’s basketball leagues that will begin play on November 23, 2020. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s basketball league must register no later than Thursday, November 12, 2020. Any individual not already associated with a team, but wishing to join a team, may enter their name and contact information on a Potential Players List located at the Recreation Center’s Reception Counter. This information will be made available to existing teams.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Fireball 500 in November
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2020 Turkey Bowl, a 9-pin no tap invitational singles/doubles handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on November 14, at El Mark-O Lanes. The entry fee will be $22 per person per event, for a total of $44 per person for the tournament. There will be a man’s and a woman’s singles prize fund. Each doubles entry must include a Fireball 500 Club member. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. We will also hold the 2020 general meeting at the same time.
For more information, email Donna at fortmorton11@gmail.com.
Preseason Hogadon passes on sale
The City of Casper’s Hogadon Basin Ski Area daytime pre-season passes are now on sale. Between now and December 1, snow enthusiasts can purchase their daytime season pass for $300, a savings of $150 for adults and $85 for youth 13-18 years of age.
Additionally, Hogadon Basin also offers a discounted family daytime season pass (two adults and two youth/child) for $1,000; an additional savings of $150-$200 over pre-season rates depending on skier ages. Additional children can be added to the pass for $100 each. As always, children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 70 ski free.
Pre-season daytime passes can be purchased online at sinclairtix.com. Coronavirus safety measures and current opening plans may be found at hogadon.net.
Additional information on lift ticket prices, lodge rental, lessons, and conditions can be found at hogadon.net. The ski and road report for Hogadon Basin can also be reached by calling 235-8369.
Youth basketball signup
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on our website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for C.A.S.P.E.R. Girls’ Basketball is Monday, November 2 and Boys’ Basketball is Monday, January 11, 2021.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-838
Fraternal bowling league needs teams
The Casper Fraternal Bowling League needs teams. Teams consist of any combination of three people. League play is scheduled for Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, the season is 30 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Changeables league needs bowlers
The Changeables Bowling League needs women bowlers. Teams consist of one man and one woman. You bowl with your partner on the first night and last night of the bowling season. During the rest of the season you alternate with other male team members. League play is scheduled for Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, the season is 32 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Fall activities guide available
The new 2020 Fall Activities Guide is now available online and is packed with a variety of programs, classes and recreation activities. Registration is open for all classes and private lessons offered through the Casper Recreation & Aquatics Center and also the Casper Ice Arena when it re-opens in November. Classes in Fitness, Dance, Martial Arts, Arts & Crafts, Specialty, Sports, Ice Skating, and swimming will start next week or later.
Along with all the favorites, new classes and programs include: Earlybird Boot Camp, a Wednesday Ballet Barre, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Cake Decorating for Teens, Cake Decorating for Adults, Youth Knitting & Crochet, Youth Photography, Teen Knitting & Crochet, and Science Lab.
Make sure to register early to guarantee a spot in a class and insure classes meet their minimum.
Registration may be completed online at www.activecasper.com, at the Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., or by phone with credit card at 235-8383.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
Open volleyball in November
The 35th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Division, will be held Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, 2020. In 2019, over 140 men’s and women’s teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska participated. It is anticipated that there will be over 300 matches played on 23 courts located throughout Casper during this event which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.
Various levels of play are offered for men’s and women’s teams. They include “A” Division (power volleyball—open teams), “B” Division (semi-power volleyball), and “C” Division (recreational volleyball). Awards will be given to the top finishers in each division. In addition, the top two placing teams in each division will be awarded volleyball attire.
The $125 per team entry fee is due no later than Thursday, October 29, 2020. The tournament format includes pool play on Saturday for all teams and double elimination competition for all teams on Sunday. Checks should be made payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA) or teams can register online at crlasports.com. Entries may be mailed or delivered to Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. All tournament forms and information can be found on crlasports.com.
