Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Free kids’ fishing day June 5
The Community Recreation Foundation will be hosting Kids’ Fishing Day, Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yesness Pond, 4100 SW Wyoming Boulevard. This free event is for kids age 14 and under, accompanied by their parents. Due to the popularity of this event and limited space, families with the last name’s beginning with the letter A through M fish from 9 a.m. to noon and families with last names beginning with the letter N through Z fish from noon to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. There will be goody bags for all fishing participants, no one leaves empty-handed.
Before the start of the Fishing Day, Yesness Pond will be stocked with over 1,500 catchable-sized trout. Catfish will also be stocked in the pond this year. If possible, participants should bring their own poles and lures/bait. North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will have a limited number of fishing poles and tackle at the event for those in need of gear. Sportsman’s Warehouse will supply bait.
Please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. Parking spaces are limited; overflow parking can be found at Crest Hill Elementary School, 4445 S. Poplar. Kid’s Fishing Day is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation, in cooperation with, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, North Platte Walleyes Unlimited, Wyoming Fly Casters, Trout Unlimited, R&R Rest Stops, Visit Casper, Casper Recreation Division, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Wagner’s Sporting Goods.
For more information about Kid’s Fishing Day or summer activities at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Summer sports at BGCCW
Keep your kids active this summer with sports opportunities at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youngsters can have their turn at the plate with t-ball and coach pitch baseball. The league is for children ages 5 to 8. Games and practices will be held in one hour increments between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., at the Soccer Complex across the street from the Boys & Girls Club. The season is scheduled to run June 14 to July 29. Registration deadline is June 3. All participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Registration fee is $30 plus $10 membership fee (if applicable).
Older youth and adult can get some play on the hardwoods with summer hoops. There is a youth division for those entering grades 6 to 12 and an adult’s division for those who are ages 18 and above and have already graduated high school. The season is scheduled for June 14 to Aug. 16, with the deadline to sign up May 28. Youth must be a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Registration fee for youth division is $30, for adults is $35.
Registration forms for all sports are available at bgccw.org/sports or at the main club, 1701 East K Street.
For more information, contact Jake at 235-5694, ext. 3 or jwilson@bgccw.org.
Casper Marathon June 6
The 18th Annual Casper Marathon will be held on June 6. We want to thank our many sponsors that made the race possible this year.
There are four distances to participate — Full Marathon, Full Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, and 9.3 K.
The Full Marathon, Marathon Relay and Half Marathon start at 6 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and end at Crossroads Park.
Pacers from BEAST Pacing will be participating to help you meet your finish time goal.
The 9.3 K starts at 7 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and also ends at Crossroads Park. All proceeds from the 9.3 K distance will be donated to the Hope House in Casper. The 9.3 K event is open to walkers, runners, families, and those in strollers. This is a great way to contribute to this local non-profit organization.
All participants receive a very cool long sleeve tech race shirt, finisher medal and an abundance of food and beverages at the finish line hosted by Mic Ultra and Pepsi of Casper.
Packet pick-up is being held at Gruner Brothers Brewing on June 4 and 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Local vendors will be providing an expo catering to the running community. Ludovico Pizza is providing a pasta dinner on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets to the pasta dinner are $15 per person.
Gruner Brothers Brewing is hosting The .262 Beer Run on Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. This is a race for everyone and includes a race bib, the coveted .262 sticker, a beer cup, bragging rights and the opportunity to win prizes.
We are also seeking volunteers to help on race day at aid stations and street crossings.
Registration for the marathon and volunteer opportunities is available at:
Summer camp registration underway
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.
Adventure Camp runs from June 9 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a three-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay, spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.