Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

For more information about Kid’s Fishing Day or summer activities at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Summer sports at BGCCW

Keep your kids active this summer with sports opportunities at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youngsters can have their turn at the plate with t-ball and coach pitch baseball. The league is for children ages 5 to 8. Games and practices will be held in one hour increments between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., at the Soccer Complex across the street from the Boys & Girls Club. The season is scheduled to run June 14 to July 29. Registration deadline is June 3. All participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Registration fee is $30 plus $10 membership fee (if applicable).

Older youth and adult can get some play on the hardwoods with summer hoops. There is a youth division for those entering grades 6 to 12 and an adult’s division for those who are ages 18 and above and have already graduated high school. The season is scheduled for June 14 to Aug. 16, with the deadline to sign up May 28. Youth must be a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Registration fee for youth division is $30, for adults is $35.