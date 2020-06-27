Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

July classes at Rec Center
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that more summer classes are being offered beginning in July.
A new session of Morning RIP for adults will run on Wednesday & Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning July 8. RIP is a 60-minute barbell program for all ages. Matching movement to music and using traditional strength training allows participants to work at their own level while toning muscles and burning calories.
Cooking with Teens is the perfect class for ages 13-17 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Teens will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Class meets on Monday from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
A new Science Lab for ages 8-12 will begin on Wednesday, July 29 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Each week students will create unique and exciting experiments as they dive into the wonderful world of science while developing the tools needed to approach experiments with a problem-solving mindset.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. The staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper or stop by 1801 E. 4th Street or calling 235-8383.
Tennis classes at Rec Center
Register the kids now for introductory classes to the lifelong sport of tennis. The Casper Recreation Center has youth classes for ages 7-15 beginning the week of July 13. Youth classes are held for 4 weeks at the Beverly tennis courts in the mornings.
The 10 & Under Tennis Program developed by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) tailors equipment and courts to a child’s size so they develop skills and have fun right from the start. Classes for ages 7-10 meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Registration fee is $35 for Rec Center members and $47 for nonmembers.
Level 1 classes are an intensive skill-building level for the older students ages 10-14 that have never had lessons before. Class meets Monday through Thursday from 9:50 to 10:45 a.m. Registration fee is $74 for Rec Center members and $86 for nonmembers.
Level 2 classes are great to improve skills, especially for those going into competitive levels in high school. Students should have taken at least one session of beginning classes and are able to use forehand and backhand consistently, and serve the ball over the net. Class meets Monday through Thursday from 10:50 a.m. to noon. Registration fee is $86 for Rec Center members and $98 for nonmembers.
Students need to bring their own racquets (or use one of the Recreation Center’s) and one (1) can of new high-altitude balls.
Don’t delay, class sizes are limited, so register today. For more information on individual classes and registration fees, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or check online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper.
School playgrounds open
Natrona County School District playgrounds are now open for community use in the summer of 2020. Users are asked to maintain safe and healthy guidelines, as applicable, while using the equipment and fixtures. Please, if you are sick, stay home and do not touch or play on the equipment. A few playgrounds — Park, Crest Hill, Evansville, Pineview and Manor Heights — remain closed due to construction projects.
The Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring safe and healthy learning environments for students, staff and school visitors. Officials appreciate the support of students, staff and school families as all work together to ensure continued student academic success and health and safety for all.
CC cancels summer camps
The three ball camps put on each summer by the Casper College Athletic Department have been closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Each summer, a week long camp is held for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ basketball. A representative for the athletic department noted that currently, the plan is to hold the three popular camps again in summer 2021.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and is accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
Register for Rec Center classes
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that registration is now open for summer classes beginning June 13 or later. A variety of classes will be offered including: Ballet Barre, Morning RIP, Tae Kwon-Do, Basketball & Volleyball Skills Camps, Strider Camp, Cheerleading Clinic, Ballet, Clogging, Hip-Hop, Babysitting Clinic, Youth Pottery, Cooking with Kids and Photography. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. The staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.
The Recreation Division continues to work with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. As always, we appreciate your patronage and patience during this time, and look forward to seeing you soon!
More classes will be added as summer continues such as Teen Cooking, Knitting & Crochet for Kids, and Tennis.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! For more information, contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street or register online at www.activecasper.com,
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as; Basketball, Volleyball, or Pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
Golf classic Aug. 28
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 16th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, August 28, 2020. This popular golf tournament benefits local youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/FossGolf20
Registration includes 18 holes of golf with carts at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, a meal and a morning of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st through 4th place teams and last place finish.
New tee off time for 2020. Golfer check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with tournament play starting at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $990 per five-person team or $200 per individual. Get your team registered before July 24, 2020, for an early bird discount. Sponsorship packages are also available. For more information contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
T-Bird Trek on track
The popular T-Bird Trek is on track for Sunday, Sept. 13.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, the T-Bird Trek is a race anyone can participate in. “There is a virtual run, a 5K, 10k, half-marathon and something we tried last year that proved to be very popular, a downhill half-marathon,” she said.
Prices will increase $10 for each race category June 1. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants and alumni programs.
In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Casper College, all runners and walkers, in person or virtually, will receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary T-Bird Trek medal.
The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 13, the day will also include a post-race breakfast and live music.
For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/t-bird-trek or contact Dalton at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!