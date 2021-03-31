Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Skate with the Bunny
Join the fun at the Casper Ice Arena’s annual Skate with the Bunny and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contestants will hunt for eggs hidden throughout the ice arena filled with an assortment of candy and prizes, starting at 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5 and skate rental is FREE. Skate-tutors are available for $3 each. Children 4 years old and under are FREE with a paid admission.
For additional information on Skate with the Bunny, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Bowling tourney April 10
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting the 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, an invitational 4-Member Team Handicapped Tournament, on April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, 4000 S. Poplar. Each team entry must include at least one Fireball 500 Club Member. The entry fee will be $22 per person/$88 per team. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms will be available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. The Annual General Meeting will be held just prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Register for adult summer slow pitch
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center lobby area or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s adult summer softball league must register no later than Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. League games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings depending on what league is chosen, Fridays will be used for holidays and rain make up games. Due to the number of teams, it is advised to register prior to the deadline to avoid waiting in line.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Proud to Host the Best keeps tourneys in Casper
Casper was successful in its most recent bid for the Wyoming High School Activities Association state culminating events and will remain the host community for state volleyball, wrestling, basketball, track, band and cheer for 2022-2026.
The state tournaments provide an annual economic impact of $13,971,464 to Casper and Natrona County, with the highest spend in food & beverage, followed by retail, lodging and recreation.
Proud to Host the Best, a committee of Casper-area residents that works to support bringing Wyoming High School Athletic Association (WHSSA) championships to the community raises between $150,000 and $180,000 annually to help offset the costs of the tournaments. They also secure in-kind sponsorships and over 1,000 hours of volunteer time.
Proud to Host the Best receives funding from various entities (including the City of Casper, Visit Casper, Casper College, Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board and the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board) and through sponsorships and donors.
For more information about Proud to Host the Best, visit casperpthb.com. Additional details about Casper can be found at VisitCasper.com.
Steam rooms open at rec center
Casper Recreation Center has reopened the steam rooms. Due to the current Health Department guidelines concerning social distancing, only two people can be in the steam room at one time. Seating markings are in place to maintain the social distancing. Cleaning protocols continue to be in place.
For additional information about the Casper Recreation Center and upcoming programs and activities, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Meat shoot April 2
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a meat shoot Friday April 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Register for girls JO fast pitch
Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, 2021, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.
The registration fee is $60 per player. There is a $10 discounted fee for everyone registering at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bush-Wells Sporting Goods is located at the corner of 5th and Center Streets.
No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.
Summer camp registration underway
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.
Adventure Camp runs from June 9 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay, spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Y encourages return to fitness routine
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, a 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facililty yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.