Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.

T-Birds seek basketball workers

The Casper College Men’s and Women’s Thunderbird basketball teams are seeking people to work the scorers’ table during the upcoming basketball season.

According to Angel Sharman, athletic director, those interested in working the table need to know how to keep the score book, scoreboard, and run the score and shot clocks. Scorers will receive $20 per game.

Home games are played at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 and 4 p.m. There are also several tournaments in the schedule and games for those will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

For more information or to apply, contact Robin Bisiar, athletics administrative assistant at 268-3000.

Register online for hockey

Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2019-2020 season and is still accepting registrations for the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and there is an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.

