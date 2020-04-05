Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Special Olympics Wyoming has been monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In light of precautions being taken both locally and worldwide, the organization has decided to exercise an abundance of caution and suspend all activities through the end of May.

Priscilla Dowse, President & CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming, notes that “while canceling events is disappointing for our athletes who have trained for months to compete, as well as the volunteers, family, friends, our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them, we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”

Special Olympics Wyoming remains in contact with local public health officials and will continue to monitor the situation. Updated event information will be available at www.specialolympicswy.org.

Spring on ice

