Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

T-Bird Trek needs volunteers

The Seventh Annual T-Bird Trek needs volunteers before, during and after the event Sunday, Sept. 12.

This year’s T-Bird Trek will again feature four races for all levels of runners and walkers. Volunteers are needed for set up, first aid/water stations, runner encouragement, and course bike support.

Volunteers can work Sunday anytime from 6:30 a.m. to noon, said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. “We love to have encouraging and enthusiastic volunteers who will help cheer on our runners, pass out water and Gatorade, and just have fun at this event.”

In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 12, the day will also include live music and Qdoba breakfast burritos.

For more information or to volunteer, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek or contact Dalton at 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.

Amateur hockey online registration open

Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2021-2022 season and we are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $250 and we that have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out our website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Resources For Parents. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or (307)315-0188 for more information.

