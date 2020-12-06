Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
RFP for 13th & Sycamore ball fields
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating 13th Street and Sycamore Fields for a term of three years, located at 13th Street and Sycamore. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the 13th and Sycamore Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Fireball Turkey Bowl results
Here are the results of the Fireball 500 Club 9-Pin No Tap Handicapped Turkey Bowl, held November 14 at El Mark-O Lanes.
Women's Singles Event: 1., Julie Wamsley, 912; 2., Ann Robinson, 860; 3., Sierra Schamber, 858; 4., Stephanie Lutnes, 846; 5., Debra Carabajal, 843; 6., Alice Palmer, 842; 7., DeeDee Cleaver, 837; 8., Trish Pesek, 797; 9., Renae Berlinger, 790; 10., Zelda Jensen, 786.
Men's Singles Event: 1., Jason Shuler, 911; 2., Robert Schulenberg, 895; 3., Willie Moler, 876; 4., Ted Morton, 845; 5., Steve Rufenacht, 820; 6., Marvin Robinson, 816; 7., Kevin Scoffield, 785; 8., Erick Lutnes, 784; 9., Codell Franklin, 767; 10., Jay Hensley, 751.
Doubles Event: 1., Stephanie & Erick Lutnes, 1840; 2., Sierra Schamber & Codell Franklin, 1766; 3., Ann & Marvin Robinson, 1765; 4., Julie Wamsley & Shea Hensley, 1750; 5., Kay Griswold & Marcus Eastlund, 1722; 6., Jaime & Willie Moler, 1668; 7., Zelda Jensen & Jeff Eastlund, 1667; 8., Debra Carabajal & Kevin Scoffield, 1659; 9., Renae Berlinger & Maria Kellogg, 1642; 10., Bonnie Wamsley & Jay Hensley, 1628.
High Scratch Series Totals: Women's Singles Event, Julie Wamsley, 723; Men's Singles Event, Jason Shuler, 791; Women's Doubles Event, Julie Wamsley, 686; Men's Doubles Event, Erick Lutnes, 839.
High Scratch Games: Women's Singles Event, Ann Robinson, 267; Men's Singles Event, Jason Shuler & Robert Schulenberg-300; Women's Doubles Event, Sierra Schamber, 277; Men's Doubles Event, Erick Lutnes, Jay Hensley, & Shea Hensley, 300.
Youth basketball signup
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on our website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for Boys’ Basketball is Monday, January 11, 2021.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
