Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Youth basketball signup

The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on our website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for Boys’ Basketball is Monday, January 11, 2021.