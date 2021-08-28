Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Amateur hockey online registration open

Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2021-2022 season and we are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $250 and we that have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out our website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Resources For Parents. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or (307)315-0188 for more information.