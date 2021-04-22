Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Jason’s Friends bowling has slots available
The 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends is Saturday, April 24, at El Mark-O Lanes. Teams of bowlers are still needed to fill time slots from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Teams consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes and fun.
Team bowling packets, containing event and donation information, are available online at www.jasonsfriends.org, or at any First Interstate Bank location, any Hilltop Bank location, at El Mark-O Lanes, or at Jason’s Friends, 340 West B Street.
Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.
Jason’s Friends Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation and the event is run by volunteers with 95 percent of the profits helping families in need.
Want to participate virtually? There is a Phantom Bowling option. For more information, contact Jason’s Friends at 235-3421 or visit www.jasonsfriends.org.
Register for girls JO fast pitch
Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, 2021, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.
The registration fee is $60 per player.
No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.
Fireball 500 results
The Fireball 500 Club 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, a four-person team (minimum one Fireball 500 Club member) Handicapped Tournament was held on April 10 at The 307 Sunrise.
Team: 1. Misfits (Steve Rufenacht, Phyllis Rufenacht, Brandi Eastlund, Zelda Jensen), 2,788; 2. The Wild Ones (Marla Whitaker, Shannon Berlinger, Elvis Lick, Alice Palmer), 2,775; 3. Mix and Match ( Jonica Fields, Kirsti Jeffers, Donna Castle, Shawn McTigue), 2,706; 4. Can’t Bowl…Drink (Renae Berlinger, Maria Kellogg, Donna Morton, Ted Morton), 2,644; 5. IDK (Willie Moler, Sierra Schamber, Angie Smith, Jaime Moler), 2,582.
Women’s High Series, Kirsti Jeffers, 482; Women’s High Game, Brittany Hoffman,189.
Men’s High Series, Shannon Berlinger, 490; Men’s High Game, Shannon Berlinger, 201.
Adult softball needs umps
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association, in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering softball leagues for men, women, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Umpires are needed to make these leagues run efficiently.
Training of umpires will take place on April 27 and May at 6 p.m., at the Casper Recreation Center. League games will be played Monday – Thursday evenings, depending on the league. Fridays will be used for holidays and rained out games.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Register for adult summer slowpitch
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center lobby area or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s adult summer softball league must register no later than Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. League games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings depending on what league is chosen, Fridays will be used for holidays and rain make up games. Due to the number of teams, it is advised to register prior to the deadline to avoid waiting in line.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Proud to Host the Best keeps tourneys in Casper
Casper was successful in its most recent bid for the Wyoming High School Activities Association state culminating events and will remain the host community for state volleyball, wrestling, basketball, track, band and cheer for 2022-2026.
The state tournaments provide an annual economic impact of $13,971,464 to Casper and Natrona County, with the highest spend in food & beverage, followed by retail, lodging and recreation.
Proud to Host the Best, a committee of Casper-area residents that works to support bringing Wyoming High School Athletic Association (WHSSA) championships to the community raises between $150,000 and $180,000 annually to help offset the costs of the tournaments. They also secure in-kind sponsorships and over 1,000 hours of volunteer time.
Proud to Host the Best receives funding from various entities (including the City of Casper, Visit Casper, Casper College, Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board and the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board) and through sponsorships and donors.
For more information about Proud to Host the Best, visit casperpthb.com. Additional details about Casper can be found at VisitCasper.com.
Steam rooms open at rec center
Casper Recreation Center has reopened the steam rooms. Due to the current Health Department guidelines concerning social distancing, only two people can be in the steam room at one time. Seating markings are in place to maintain the social distancing. Cleaning protocols continue to be in place.
For additional information about the Casper Recreation Center and upcoming programs and activities, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Summer camp registration underway
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.
Adventure Camp runs from June 9 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay, spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Y encourages return to fitness routine
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facililty yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.