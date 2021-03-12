Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

The registration fee is $60 per player. There is a $10 discounted fee for everyone registering at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bush-Wells Sporting Goods is located at the corner of 5th and Center Streets.

No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.

Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.

Summer camp registration underway

It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.

Adventure Camp runs from June 9 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.