Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Register for adult summer slowpitch
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center lobby area or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s adult summer softball league must register no later than Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. League games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings depending on what league is chosen, Fridays will be used for holidays and rain make up games. Due to the number of teams, it is advised to register prior to the deadline to avoid waiting in line.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Proud to Host the Best keeps tourneys in Casper
Casper was successful in its most recent bid for the Wyoming High School Activities Association state culminating events and will remain the host community for state volleyball, wrestling, basketball, track, band and cheer for 2022-2026.
The state tournaments provide an annual economic impact of $13,971,464 to Casper and Natrona County, with the highest spend in food & beverage, followed by retail, lodging and recreation.
Proud to Host the Best, a committee of Casper-area residents that works to support bringing Wyoming High School Athletic Association (WHSSA) championships to the community raises between $150,000 and $180,000 annually to help offset the costs of the tournaments. They also secure in-kind sponsorships and over 1,000 hours of volunteer time.
Proud to Host the Best receives funding from various entities (including the City of Casper, Visit Casper, Casper College, Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board and the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board) and through sponsorships and donors.
For more information about Proud to Host the Best, visit casperpthb.com. Additional details about Casper can be found at VisitCasper.com.
Steam rooms open at rec center
Casper Recreation Center has reopened the steam rooms. Due to the current Health Department guidelines concerning social distancing, only two people can be in the steam room at one time. Seating markings are in place to maintain the social distancing. Cleaning protocols continue to be in place.
For additional information about the Casper Recreation Center and upcoming programs and activities, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Meat shoot April 2
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a meat shoot Friday April 2, from 5 to to 8 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Sweetheart Bowl results
The Fireball 500 Club 2021 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person, members only team handicapped tournament, was held Feb. 13, at The 307 Sunrise. The results are as follows:
Team: 1., The Misfits (Phyllis Rufenacht, Zelda Jensen, Alice Palmer, Marla Whitaker), 2,669; 2., Lo-Man (Lyla Harmon, Trish Pesek, Sallie Kusma, Laurie McNally), 2661; 3., Some Beeches (Renae Berlinger, Sierra Schamber, Donna Morton, Jaime Moler), 2,466; 4., Girls with Balls (Pat Jensen, Ann Robinson, Bonnie Wamsley, Julie Wamsley), 2,455. High series: Laurie McNally, 495. High game: Julie Wamsley, 187.
Register for girls JO fast pitch
Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, 2021, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.
The registration fee is $60 per player. There is a $10 discounted fee for everyone registering at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bush-Wells Sporting Goods is located at the corner of 5th and Center Streets.
No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.
Summer camp registration underway
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.
Adventure Camp runs from June 9 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay, spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Skating lessons start
The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. All ages and ability levels are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.
The Casper Skating School creates a positive learning environment for individuals by teaching ice skating fundamentals, supporting their efforts, and praising their achievements. Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from our Casper Skating School instructors. Additionally, each student will receive five public skating punch-passes to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Skaters are encouraged to invite siblings and parents to join them on the last day of class for Celebrate Skate, a family-fun ice skating experience.
For additional information about the Casper Skating School or ice skating lessons, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Register for youth hoops tourney
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21, at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is Thursday, March 4, 2021. The team fee of $200 includes a three-game guarantee. This exciting tournament typically features 130 or more teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Proceeds generated from this event benefit the Community Recreation Foundation which provides scholarships for youth and seniors and free special events in the Casper area.
During the two-day basketball extravaganza, hundreds of games will be played at gyms throughout Casper. The tournament is bracketed in a modified consolation format; therefore, many teams play more than their guaranteed three games. All games are officiated by experienced referees.
Discounted hotel room rates are available for those attending the tournament. The Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center is the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament host hotel; the hotel’s reservation number is 266-6000. For Casper area information and lodging go to www.casperwyoming.info or call 1-800-852-1889.
Registration packets may be found at the Casper Recreation Center lobby, 1801 E 4th St., or online at www.crlasports.com. For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.
Dance classes at rec
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Youth and adults alike will find a class to fit their needs whether it is for the joy and fun of moving to music, making new friends or improving health. All of the youth classes will participate in a recital at the end of the session and fee includes $50 recital costume fee, $20 for Beginning Clogging.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesdays from 4:25 to 5:15 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Wednesdays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. Advanced Ballet for ages 10 and up will be held on Mondays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. This class is for the serious student with more disciplined techniques, choreography, strength training and fine detail. Students must have permission of the instructor, Lucia Hill. Hill teaches all of the ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 7 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic, and a great form of exercise. Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning clogging for ages 7 & up meets on Tuesdays from 5:25 to 6:05 p.m. and is instructed by Lucia Hill. Intermediate clogging meets from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and advanced class from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Both adult classes meet Mondays and are instructed by Lori Spearman.
Adults in the belly dancing class will learn basic posture, techniques, and movements used in American Oriental dance. Belly dancing improves self-confidence, poise and posture and is open to all regardless of experience, gender or body type. The class meets on Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will be instructed by Crystal St. Gelais.
For more information or to register, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th Street, call 235-8383 or go online at www.activecasper.com.