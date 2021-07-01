Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation

Register for adult kickball league

Registration is currently taking place for a new fun Kickball league for the fall season. The City of Casper Recreation Division in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), is excited to offer a new league that will begin Monday, August 23. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees, COVID guidelines and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.

All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s kickball league must register no later than Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Teams must have at least 12 players on a team and will play Monday or Tuesday evenings. Players must be at least 15 years of age to participate in any CRLA league.

If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.

