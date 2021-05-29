Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

For more information about Kid’s Fishing Day or summer activities at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Casper Marathon June 6

The 18th Annual Casper Marathon will be held on June 6. We want to thank our many sponsors that made the race possible this year.

There are four distances to participate — Full Marathon, Full Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, and 9.3 K.

The Full Marathon, Marathon Relay and Half Marathon start at 6 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and end at Crossroads Park.

Pacers from BEAST Pacing will be participating to help you meet your finish time goal.

The 9.3 K starts at 7 a.m., at the Wyoming Ford Center and also ends at Crossroads Park. All proceeds from the 9.3 K distance will be donated to the Hope House in Casper. The 9.3 K event is open to walkers, runners, families, and those in strollers. This is a great way to contribute to this local non-profit organization.

All participants receive a very cool long sleeve tech race shirt, finisher medal and an abundance of food and beverages at the finish line hosted by Mic Ultra and Pepsi of Casper.