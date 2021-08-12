Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

T-Bird Trek needs volunteers

The Seventh Annual T-Bird Trek needs volunteers before, during and after the event Sunday, Sept. 12.

This year’s T-Bird Trek will again feature four races for all levels of runners and walkers. Volunteers are needed for set up, first aid/water stations, runner encouragement, and course bike support.

Volunteers can work Sunday anytime from 6:30 a.m. to noon, said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. “We love to have encouraging and enthusiastic volunteers who will help cheer on our runners, pass out water and Gatorade, and just have fun at this event.”

In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 12, the day will also include live music and Qdoba breakfast burritos.

For more information or to volunteer, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek or contact Dalton at 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.

Rec needs volleyball officials