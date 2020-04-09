Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Bowling tourney canceled
The Fireball 500 Club 2020 Friends & Family Tournament, scheduled for April 18 at The 307 Sunrise, has been canceled.
League, tourney volleyball canceled
The City of Casper Recreation Division has made the decision to cancel the remaining 4 weeks of the Coed Volleyball season and the 11th Annual Casper Coed Tournament scheduled to take place April 18-19.
If your team has registered for this year’s tournament, staff is working diligently to process those refunds. Registered teams can expect a refund within the next two weeks. Teams that have been playing in the Coed Volleyball league will be receiving a prorated refund within the next two weeks as well.
The Casper Recreation Center would like to thank the community for their understanding during this challenging time. The goal at the City of Casper’s Parks and Recreation Division is and continues to be providing safe, high quality recreational activities to the community.
For questions or additional information, please email pzowada@casperwy.gov or visit the official CRLA website at www.crlasports.com.
Special Olympics suspends through May
Special Olympics Wyoming has been monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In light of precautions being taken both locally and worldwide, the organization has decided to exercise an abundance of caution and suspend all activities through the end of May.
Priscilla Dowse, President & CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming, notes that “while canceling events is disappointing for our athletes who have trained for months to compete-as well as the volunteers, family, friends, our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them. We know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”
Special Olympics Wyoming remains in contact with local public health officials and will continue to monitor the situation. Updated event information will be available at www.specialolympicswy.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!