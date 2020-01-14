Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

HAWG fishing derby set

The 31st Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby January 25 and 26, 2020 is coming up at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. New this year is a weigh-in station at Bishop’s Point. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Lost Arrow Catering. Cold beer will also be available for purchase. There will be 4 final places paid for largest game fish and 3 places paid per hour for the largest game fish. Cash for first, second and third weight prizes for children 14 years and under along with the first tagged walleye prize of $500. Tickets are on sale now through January 24 for $35 each on our website at www.hawgderby.com and the following locations: Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar during regular business hours through Friday, January 24, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m., Saturday, January 25; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m., Friday, January 24 until noon Saturday, January 25. Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Guns, Kids Package and Ladies Package raffles new this year. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit our website for rules, regulations, raffles and other details at www.hawgderby.com.