Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Register for coed volleyball
Coed Volleyball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering Adult Coed Volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, February 24, 2020. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s Coed Volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Sweetheart Bowl Feb. 8
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2020 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person members only team handicapped tournament, on 2/8/20 at 1 p.m., on February 8, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Classes for youth at rec center
Several unique classes for youth are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning the week of January 20.
School’s out on Monday, January 20 and there are some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5 to 13. Super Fun Day activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, and ice skating. Bring warm clothes for skating, a morning snack and sack lunch. Leaders are scheduled from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and children are fully supervised at all times. The fee for the day including skating and afternoon snack is $19 for non-members, $17 for Rec Center members.
Children ages 6-12 will learn techniques of working with clay in the Youth Pottery class. Bring out creativity with hand building and throwing on the wheel. All supplies are furnished and firing is included. Class meets on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning January 21. The registration fee for this eight-week class is $63 for members of the Recreation Center and $75 for non-members.
Babysitting 101 is a comprehensive training for ages 11-14. Students will learn solutions to the most common faced problems babysitters face and how to perform basic first aid. In this interactive class, students will be trained in topics such as understanding the likes & dislikes of children, preparing a fun, practical tote bag and activities for kids of all ages. The clinic will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, please cal 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
HAWG fishing derby set
The 31st Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby January 25 and 26, 2020 is coming up at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. New this year is a weigh-in station at Bishop’s Point. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Lost Arrow Catering. Cold beer will also be available for purchase. There will be 4 final places paid for largest game fish and 3 places paid per hour for the largest game fish. Cash for first, second and third weight prizes for children 14 years and under along with the first tagged walleye prize of $500. Tickets are on sale now through January 24 for $35 each on our website at www.hawgderby.com and the following locations: Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar during regular business hours through Friday, January 24, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m., Saturday, January 25; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m., Friday, January 24 until noon Saturday, January 25. Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Guns, Kids Package and Ladies Package raffles new this year. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit our website for rules, regulations, raffles and other details at www.hawgderby.com.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Winter rec guide available
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce the arrival of the Winter/Spring 2020 Activities Guide. Registration for Recreation Division classes and passes is officially open. Patrons may view the guide online at www.casperwy.gov or may pick up a copy at the Casper Recreation Center or Ice Arena. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com. New program additions including a self-defense workshop and cupcake & cake decorating classes are featured in the guide, along with perennial favorites such as swimming lessons, ice skating, arts and crafts, youth programs, fitness and more.
For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.
Sign up for youth basketball
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th graders to have interscholastic experiences in sports through the Casper After School Program for Education and Recreation (C.A.S.P.E.R). Kids play on their school team when possible. Practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s home school. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The season lasts 7 to 8 weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork and fun.
Registration is open for C.A.S.P.E.R. Boys’ Basketball through January 13, 2020. Practices will be scheduled by the home school’s volunteer coaches. For all volunteer coaches, there will be a meeting held at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St., on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. Games will begin Saturday, January 25, 2020. Registration forms are available at the Casper Recreation Center or may be downloaded from www.crlasports.com. Online registration is accessible at www.crlasports.com.
Registration for the C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. For additional information, contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
T-Birds seek basketball workers
The Casper College Men’s and Women’s Thunderbird basketball teams are seeking people to work the scorers’ table during the upcoming basketball season.
According to Angel Sharman, athletic director, those interested in working the table need to know how to keep the score book, scoreboard, and run the score and shot clocks. Scorers will receive $20 per game.
Home games are played at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 and 4 p.m. There are also several tournaments in the schedule and games for those will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
For more information or to apply, contact Robin Bisiar, athletics administrative assistant at 268-3000.
Register online for hockey
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2019-2020 season and is still accepting registrations for the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and there is an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.