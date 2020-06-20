Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

City pools opening
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will be opening on Monday, June 22, 2020. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people, and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours.
During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another.
There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and is accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play?
Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu.
For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
Register for Rec Center classes
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that registration is now open for summer classes.
A variety of classes will be offered including: Ballet Barre, Morning RIP, Tae Kwon-Do, Basketball & Volleyball Skills Camps, Strider Camp, Cheerleading Clinic, Ballet, Clogging, Hip-Hop, Babysitting Clinic, Youth Pottery, Cooking with Kids and Photography. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. The staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing. The Recreation Division continues to work with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. As always, they appreciate your patronage and patience during this time, and look forward to seeing you soon! More classes will be added as summer continues such as Teen Cooking, Knitting & Crochet for Kids and Tennis. Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! For more information, contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street or register online at www.activecasper.com,
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as basketball, volleyball or pickleball at this time.
The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The Recreation Center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times.
The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the center will be closed on Sundays. The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
Golf classic Aug. 28
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 16th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, August 28, 2020.
This popular golf tournament benefits local youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/FossGolf20
Registration includes 18 holes of golf with carts at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, a meal and a morning of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st through 4th place teams and last place finish.
New tee off time for 2020. Golfer check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with tournament play starting at 9 a.m.
Registration fees are $990 per five-person team or $200 per individual. Get your team registered before July 24, 2020, for an early bird discount. Sponsorship packages are also available.
For more information contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
T-Bird Trek on track
The popular T-Bird Trek is on track for Sunday, Sept. 13.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, the T-Bird Trek is a race anyone can participate in. “There is a virtual run, a 5K, 10k, half-marathon and something we tried last year that proved to be very popular, a downhill half-marathon,” she said.
Prices increased $10 for each race category June 1. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants and alumni programs. In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Casper College, all runners and walkers, in person or virtually, will receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary T-Bird Trek medal. The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community.
In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 13, the day will also include a post-race breakfast and live music.
For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/t-bird-trek or contact Dalton at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
