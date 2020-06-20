Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Register for Rec Center classes

The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. The staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing. The Recreation Division continues to work with local health officials to provide safety measures to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus. As always, they appreciate your patronage and patience during this time, and look forward to seeing you soon! More classes will be added as summer continues such as Teen Cooking, Knitting & Crochet for Kids and Tennis. Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! For more information, contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street or register online at www.activecasper.com,