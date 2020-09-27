Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Youth basketball signup
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on the website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for C.A.S.P.E.R. Girls’ Basketball is Monday, November 2 and Boys’ Basketball is Monday, January 11, 2021.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
City accepting RFP’s to operate Lansing Field
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business who is interested in leasing and operating Mike Lansing Field, located at 330 Kati Lane, for a term of five years. Proposals will be accepted from Friday, September 18, 2020 until 4 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individuals’ or business’ response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, procurement of proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2026.
For more information about the Mike Lansing Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Crossroads 4 up for lease
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating Crossroads Field 4 for a term of three years, 1101 N. Poplar Street. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the Crossroads Field 4, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Operate Tani Field
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating George Tani Field for a term of three years, 1604 E. M Street. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020, at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the George Tani Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
RFP’s for Washington Park ball field
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating Washington Park Ballfield for a term of three years, located at 951 S. Jefferson. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020, at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the Washington Park Ballfield, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Fraternal bowling league needs teams
The Casper Fraternal Bowling League needs teams. Teams consist of any combination of three people. League play is scheduled for Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, the season is 30 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Changeables league needs bowlers
The Changeables Bowling League needs women bowlers. Teams consist of one man and one woman. You bowl with your partner on the first night and last night of the bowling season. During the rest of the season you alternate with other male team members. League play is scheduled for Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, the season is 32 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Meat shoot Oct. 2
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Fall activities guide available
The new 2020 Fall Activities Guide is now available online and is packed with a variety of programs, classes and recreation activities. Registration is open for all classes and private lessons offered through the Casper Recreation & Aquatics Center and also the Casper Ice Arena when it re-opens in November. Classes in Fitness, Dance, Martial Arts, Arts & Crafts, Specialty, Sports, Ice Skating, and swimming will start next week or later.
Along with all the favorites, new classes and programs include: Earlybird Boot Camp, a Wednesday Ballet Barre, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Cake Decorating for Teens, Cake Decorating for Adults, Youth Knitting & Crochet, Youth Photography, Teen Knitting & Crochet, and Science Lab.
Make sure to register early to guarantee a spot in a class and insure classes meet their minimum.
Registration may be completed online at www.activecasper.com, at the Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., or by phone with credit card at 235-8383.
Coed softball tourney in Casper
The Casper Recreation Center is offering a coed softball tournament in October. This tournament is set to take place in Casper on Saturday and Sunday, October 10-11, 2020. The Ghosts and Goblins Tournament offers a three-game guarantee for coed teams, upper and lower recreational divisions. All games will take place at the Crossroads and North Casper Softball Complexes. Awards include t-shirts to first and second place teams in each bracket. An award will also be given to the team with the most creative costume on Sunday.
Entry fee is set at $225 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA). All entry fees are due October 1, 2020. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Back Country Horsemen complete improvements
“The Pathfinder Back Country Horsemen of America (PBCHA) have completed installing a kiosk and a walk-thru gate on the state land seven miles south of Glenrock (Duncan Ranch). Thanks goes out to Mike Homann, who is now in cowboy heaven, his wife Deidra, and Alvin Rone, the welder. These two men and Deidra did 99 percent of the work pouring the concrete, welding the support beam in place and setting the roof on the support beams; I just handed them the tools. Last week we were able to install the display board under the roof of the kiosk. The display board is so heavy that two people cannot lift the display board. Mac Cutright brought his skid loader, which we used to lift the display board. With the help of a person that had been walking the trail, the display board found its home under the kiosk. We used eight-inch long by one-half inch bolts to hang the display board. The place where the bolts were to be installed was so thick that our drill would not go completely through. Luckily Mac had a long, thin punch that we were able to drive thru the timber so that we could drill from the other side. We started at 1:30 and finished up at 4 p.m. Then we started work on the gate that we had installed in the fence that intersected our trail. We were installing the wires on the brace posts and attaching the easy-open gate latch that we had installed earlier. The post where the latch was to be installed needed to be flat. Thanks to our cordless chain saw, hand saw and drill the installation was easily completed. With an electric Dewalt chain saw, a circular saw and a couple of cordless drills, the latch found its home on the post.
A six-mile trail has been completed on the Duncan Ranch, with three more to be completed in the future. We have had comments from people that we have met while at the Duncan Ranch complimenting how great the trail is that we have completed.”
—Submitted by Bill Hackney
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
