Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s adult summer softball league must register no later than Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. League games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings depending on what league is chosen, Fridays will be used for holidays and rain make up games. Due to the number of teams, it is advised to register prior to the deadline to avoid waiting in line.

If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.

Register for girls JO fast pitch

Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, 2021, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.

The registration fee is $60 per player.

No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.