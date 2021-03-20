Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Spring Break Camp at rec
Spring Break is almost here and the Casper Recreation Center has some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5 to 12. Sign up your children for the Spring Break Camp that runs March 29 to April 2, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, ice skating on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and swimming on Tuesday and Thursday. The fee for the entire camp is $90 or there are a limited number of daily registrations for $19 per day.
Children are fully supervised at all times and need to bring a morning snack, sack lunch, warm clothes for skating and swimsuit and towel. Registration fee includes an afternoon snack, skating and swimming. Pre-registration is highly recommended as space is limited. Registration can be done in person at 1801 E 4th St., by phone with a credit card at 235-8383 or online at www.activecasper.com.
Spring Break at ice arena
Celebrate spring break from March 29 to April 2 at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its public skating schedule to 9:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. sessions. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant during spring break at the Casper Ice Arena.
Skate with the Bunny
Join the fun at the Casper Ice Arena’s annual Skate with the Bunny and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contestants will hunt for eggs hidden throughout the ice arena filled with an assortment of candy and prizes, starting at 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5 and skate rental is FREE. Skate-tutors are available for $3 each. Children 4 years old and under are FREE with a paid admission.
For additional information on Skate with the Bunny, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Bowling tourney April 10
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting the 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, an invitational 4-Member Team Handicapped Tournament, on April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, 4000 S. Poplar. Each team entry must include at least one Fireball 500 Club Member. The entry fee will be $22 per person/$88 per team. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms will be available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. The Annual General Meeting will be held just prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Register for adult summer slowpitch
Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center lobby area or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s adult summer softball league must register no later than Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. League games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings depending on what league is chosen, Fridays will be used for holidays and rain make up games. Due to the number of teams, it is advised to register prior to the deadline to avoid waiting in line.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Steam rooms open at rec center
Casper Recreation Center has reopened the steam rooms. Due to the current Health Department guidelines concerning social distancing, only two people can be in the steam room at one time. Seating markings are in place to maintain the social distancing. Cleaning protocols continue to be in place.
For additional information about the Casper Recreation Center and upcoming programs and activities, please call 235-8383 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Proud to Host the Best keeps tourneys in Casper
Casper was successful in its most recent bid for the Wyoming High School Activities Association state culminating events and will remain the host community for state volleyball, wrestling, basketball, track, band and cheer for 2022-2026.
The state tournaments provide an annual economic impact of $13,971,464 to Casper and Natrona County, with the highest spend in food & beverage, followed by retail, lodging and recreation.
Proud to Host the Best, a committee of Casper-area residents that works to support bringing Wyoming High School Athletic Association (WHSSA) championships to the community raises between $150,000 and $180,000 annually to help offset the costs of the tournaments. They also secure in-kind sponsorships and over 1,000 hours of volunteer time.
Proud to Host the Best receives funding from various entities (including the City of Casper, Visit Casper, Casper College, Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board and the Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board) and through sponsorships and donors.
For more information about Proud to Host the Best, visit casperpthb.com. Additional details about Casper can be found at VisitCasper.com.
Meat shoot April 2
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a meat shoot Friday April 2, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Register for girls JO fast pitch
Girls age 8-18 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fast Pitch Softball League through May 8, online or in person at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. Divisions offered for 8 years and under, 10 years and under, 12 years and under, 14 years and under and 18 years and under.
The registration fee is $60 per player. There is a $10 discounted fee for everyone registering at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bush-Wells Sporting Goods is located at the corner of 5th and Center Streets.
No prior playing experience is required. Players will need to have their own softball gloves. Practices for the league will get underway in May with games beginning June 7 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.
Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, 235-8383 or on the website, www.crlasports.com.
Summer camp registration underway
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.
Adventure Camp runs from June 9 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay, spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Dance classes at rec
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Youth and adults alike will find a class to fit their needs whether it is for the joy and fun of moving to music, making new friends or improving health. All of the youth classes will participate in a recital at the end of the session and fee includes $50 recital costume fee, $20 for Beginning Clogging.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesdays from 4:25 to 5:15 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Wednesdays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. Advanced Ballet for ages 10 and up will be held on Mondays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. This class is for the serious student with more disciplined techniques, choreography, strength training and fine detail. Students must have permission of the instructor, Lucia Hill. Hill teaches all of the ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 7 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic, and a great form of exercise. Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning clogging for ages 7 & up meets on Tuesdays from 5:25 to 6:05 p.m. and is instructed by Lucia Hill. Intermediate clogging meets from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and advanced class from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Both adult classes meet Mondays and are instructed by Lori Spearman.
Adults in the belly dancing class will learn basic posture, techniques, and movements used in American Oriental dance. Belly dancing improves self-confidence, poise and posture and is open to all regardless of experience, gender or body type. The class meets on Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will be instructed by Crystal St. Gelais.
For more information or to register, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th Street, call 235-8383 or go online at www.activecasper.com.
Vintage snow machine race set for Casper Mountain
Riders from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Illinois and more are set to compete in the Xtreme Mountain Racing (XMR) event on Casper Mountain Saturday, March 13, 2021. The event was previously planned for this Saturday, Feb. 27.
“We’re looking forward to having this adrenaline-pumping event in Casper,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Casper Mountain is an incredible asset to our community and we can’t wait to welcome racers from around the region to compete here.”
The race will be held at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club, where riders will compete at an elevation of 7,800 feet. Registration will take place at the Ramkota Hotel on Friday, March 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The race is free to attend, with racers competing from surrounding states. Participants include all ages and models, from junior minis to outlaw mods. There are no specific spectator locations set up, but there is lots of room and space to naturally social distance along the race route. As always, please follow posted signage, keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering when appropriate.
Y encourages return to fitness routine
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, a 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facililty yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.
To learn more about the Y’s efforts to keep you healthy, active and safe, visit www.casperymca.org.
New fitness at rec center
The next session of fitness and TaeKwon-Do classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center has begun. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress, and have fun exercising with friends.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays or Wednesdays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $63 for non-members and $51 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
A new Early bird Boot camp meets Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. Boot camp is a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves. Great for all levels of fitness! Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
Come and try out your first fitness class for FREE, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class.
For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page—search Casper Recreation Division.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.