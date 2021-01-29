Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Girls try hockey for free
Do you have a little lady interested in playing hockey? On Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., the Casper Amateur Hockey Club is hosting a Try Hockey for Free on ice session for girls ages 9 to 18 at the Casper Ice Arena. Pre-registration is required, so please send a note to Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or call 307-315-0188 for more information or to register your player.
Skating lessons start
The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Monday, February 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 27, from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. All ages and ability levels are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.
The Casper Skating School creates a positive learning environment for individuals by teaching ice skating fundamentals, supporting their efforts, and praising their achievements. Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from our Casper Skating School instructors. Additionally, each student will receive five public skating punch-passes to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Skaters are encouraged to invite siblings and parents to join them on the last day of class for Celebrate Skate, a family-fun ice skating experience.
For additional information about the Casper Skating School or ice skating lessons, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Register for youth hoops tourney
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21, at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is Thursday, March 4. The team fee of $200 includes a three-game guarantee. This exciting tournament typically features 130 or more teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Proceeds generated from this event benefit the Community Recreation Foundation which provides scholarships for youth and seniors and free special events in the Casper area.
During the two-day basketball extravaganza, hundreds of games will be played at gyms throughout Casper. The tournament is bracketed in a modified consolation format; therefore, many teams play more than their guaranteed three games. All games are officiated by experienced referees.
Discounted hotel room rates are available for those attending the tournament. The Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center is the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament host hotel; the hotel’s reservation number is 307-266-6000. For Casper area information and lodging go to www.casperwyoming.info or call 1-800-852-1889.
Registration packets may be found at the Casper Recreation Center lobby, 1801 E 4th St., or online at www.crlasports.com. For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.
Dance classes at rec
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Youth and adults alike will find a class to fit their needs whether it is for the joy and fun of moving to music, making new friends or improving health. Classes begin the week of Feb. 1 at the Casper Recreation Center. All of the youth classes will participate in a recital at the end of the session and fee includes $50 recital costume fee, $20 for Beginning Clogging.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesdays from 4:25 to 5:15 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Wednesdays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. Advanced Ballet for ages 10 and up will be held on Mondays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. This class is for the serious student with more disciplined techniques, choreography, strength training and fine detail. Students must have permission of the instructor, Lucia Hill. Hill teaches all of the ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 7 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic, and a great form of exercise. Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning clogging for ages 7 & up meets on Tuesdays from 5:25 to 6:05 p.m. and is instructed by Lucia Hill. Intermediate clogging meets from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and advanced class from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Both adult classes meet Mondays and are instructed by Lori Spearman.
Adults in the belly dancing class will learn basic posture, techniques, and movements used in American Oriental dance. Belly dancing improves self-confidence, poise and posture and is open to all regardless of experience, gender or body type. The class meets on Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will be instructed by Crystal St. Gelais.
For more information or to register, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th Street, call 235-8383 or go online at www.activecasper.com.
Vintage snow machine race set for Casper Mountain
Riders from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Illinois and more are set to compete in the Xtreme Mountain Racing (XMR) event on Casper Mountain Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
“We’re looking forward to having this adrenaline-pumping event in Casper,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Casper Mountain is an incredible asset to our community and we can’t wait to welcome racers from around the region to compete here.”
The race will be held at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club, where riders will compete at an elevation of 7,800 feet. Registration will take place at the Ramkota Hotel on Friday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The race is free to attend, with racers competing from surrounding states. Participants include all ages and models, from junior minis to outlaw mods. There are no specific spectator locations set up, but there is lots of room and space to naturally social distance along the race route. As always, please follow posted signage, keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering when appropriate.
Register for coed adult volleyball
Coed volleyball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering adult coed volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s Coed Volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Y encourages return to fitness routine
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, a 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facility yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.
To learn more about the Y's efforts to keep you healthy, active and safe, visit www.casperymca.org.
Specialty classes at rec center
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.
Cooking with Kids or Teens is the perfect class for youth ages 8-12 or teens ages 13-16 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Students will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring, and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Kid’s class meets on Monday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the teen class from 5:40 to 6:40 p.m., beginning Jan. 25. Fees are $58 with a $12 discount for those with a CRC annual pass.
The kids are out of school on Feb. 12 and 15 and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Babysitting 101 for ages 11-14 will be offered on Jan. 30 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Students will learn likes and dislikes of children, safety tips, basic first aid and prepare a fun, practical tote bag to take on jobs. The $22 fee includes the bag, hand-outs, resource guide, and certificate of completion.
The Recreation Center is taking extra measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class sizes are limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers and masks may be required.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Sweetheart Bowl set
The Fireball 500 Club Sweetheart Bowl has been rescheduled from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, due to a conflict with The Casper Women’s City Tournament. The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2021 Sweetheart Bowl, a 4-person members only team handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on Feb. 13, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Mile High Mites comes to ice arena
The Casper Ice Arena is partnering with the Colorado Avalanche’s Mile High Mites program to introduce youth athletes to ice hockey. The learn-to-play hockey program will meet each Saturday morning from March 6 to April 10 at the Casper Ice Arena.
The Casper Ice Arena strongly encourages Learn-To-Skate classes and/or practicing forward skating at public skate to prepare for the Mile High Mite program.
Registration is now open through the Colorado Avalanche’s youth hockey webpage and accessible through the Casper Ice Arena at www.casperwy.gov. Each Saturday morning from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., the 4-10 year old players will learn from qualified Casper hockey coaches using USA Hockey’s approved station-based skill development which includes skating, shooting, stick-handling, and passing.
Participants receive a full set of CCM youth hockey gear and six weeks of one-hour sessions at the Casper Ice Arena.
For additional information about the Mile High Mites, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
New fitness at rec center
The next session of fitness and TaeKwon-Do classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center has begun. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress, and have fun exercising with friends.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays or Wednesdays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $63 for non-members and $51 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
A new Early bird Boot camp meets Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. Boot camp is a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves. Great for all levels of fitness! Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
Come and try out your first fitness class for FREE, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class.
For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page--search Casper Recreation Division.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.