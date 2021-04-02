Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation

Bowling tourney April 10

The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting the 2021 Friends & Family Tournament, an invitational 4-Member Team Handicapped Tournament, on April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, 4000 S. Poplar. Each team entry must include at least one Fireball 500 Club Member. The entry fee will be $22 per person/$88 per team. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms will be available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. The Annual General Meeting will be held just prior to the tournament. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.

Register for adult summer slowpitch

Adult summer softball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division is offering softball leagues for men’s, women’s, and coed teams that will begin play in May. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center lobby area or online at www.crlasports.com.