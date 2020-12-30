Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Learn to cross country ski
The Casper Nordic Club is offering Mangus Ski League lessons for ages 7 to 99. Unfortunately, younger skiers cannot be accommodated this year.
Lessons are Sundays, Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31, and Feb. 7, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Classes start promptly at 1:30, so students are advised to arrive early for best parking spots and time to gear up.
Fees are $100 for five lessons with payment by cash, check or credit card.
Forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North; on the website, caspernordicclub.org and on the Facebook page.
Ski passes are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North and the Natrona County Roads, Parks and Bridges office at 538 SW Wyoming Blvd., in Mills.
Ski equipment rentals are available at ski stores Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North.
Required changes due to COVID include required face coverings (suggest that you bring 2); no day of registration, no cookies and cocoa, no lodge to gather in. Each week, parents will send their child with a label on his or her ski coat. The label will contain the skier's name, contact person, a parent/guardian who must be available at all times on ski trails or in car in parking lot. Instructors will fill out label for the first lesson with provided info. Additional labels will be provided in the child's ski coat pocket.
For more information, call Tori at 259-9299 or send form with payment to Casper Nordic Club, P.O. Box 1231, Casper, WY 82602.
Register for hoops at BGCCW
Register your youngsters and teens for basketball at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. High school students are invited to participate in the intramural basketball league that runs from Jan. 30 to March 20. Students can form their own team with 5 to 8 players or be placed on a team. Deadline to register for the high school league is Jan. 22. Cost to participate is $15 for members. Annual membership is $10.
League for boys and girls in grades K-6 runs Jan. 18 to March 18. Games and practices will be held in the gyms at the main club on East K Street. Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. Coaches will contact players to alert them of location and time of first practice. The deadline to register is Jan. 7, 2020. The cost is $30 for members. Annual membership is $10.
This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of basketball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. Parents and spectators are expected to model appropriate behavior.
You can register at the main club at 1701 East K Street in Casper or our new online system at www.bgccw.org/hoops. If you have questions about the league, contact Jake Wilson at 235-5694, ext.3.
Youth basketball signup
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on our website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for Boys’ Basketball is Monday, Jan. 11.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.