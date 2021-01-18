Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page--search Casper Recreation Division.

HAWG ice fishing derby set

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual "HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30 and 31, at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.

Tickets are on sale now through Jan. 29 for $35 each on the website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar in Mills during regular business hours through Friday, Jan. 29. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 until noon Saturday, Jan. 30.