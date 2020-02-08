Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Valentine’s skate Feb. 14
Come skate to romantic music and warm-up with a hot beverage from the concession stand during the Valentine’s Skate on Friday, February 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Admission and skate rental for two is $7.75. Children four years old and under are always free with a paid admission. Don’t miss out on all the Valentine’s fun at the Casper Ice Arena.
New self-defense clinic Feb. 22
A new self-defense clinic will be held at the Casper Recreation Center on February 22. This clinic for ages 16 and over will teach awareness and insight on how to avoid getting into compromising situations that might arise with other people. Learn techniques that can be used in everyday life as well as in situations where you might need to defend yourself. Walk away with insight and direction on knowing not only how to avoid a compromising situation but how to confront and escape it if necessary. Instructor Jessica McQuistion has over 20 years of experience and has been teaching Martial Arts for seven years. There will be an on-your-own lunch break from 12 to 1 pm. Pre-registration is required. For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St. or go online at www.activecasper.com.
Fun at the Wagon Wheel
Seventy years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips and church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.
Youth hoops tourney in March
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys and girls 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is March 5, 2020. The team fee of $180 includes a 3-game guarantee, a free-throw competition on Friday night, March 20, and admission to a pool party on Saturday night at the Casper Family Aquatic Center.
For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.
Register for coed volleyball
Coed Volleyball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering Adult Coed Volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, February 24, 2020. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s Coed Volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Winter rec guide available
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce the arrival of the Winter/Spring 2020 Activities Guide. Registration for Recreation Division classes and passes is officially open. Patrons may view the guide online at www.casperwy.gov or may pick up a copy at the Casper Recreation Center or Ice Arena. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com. New program additions including a self-defense workshop and cupcake & cake decorating classes are featured in the guide, along with perennial favorites such as swimming lessons, ice skating, arts and crafts, youth programs, fitness and more.
For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.
T-Birds seek basketball workers
The Casper College Men’s and Women’s Thunderbird basketball teams are seeking people to work the scorers’ table during the upcoming basketball season.
According to Angel Sharman, athletic director, those interested in working the table need to know how to keep the score book, scoreboard, and run the score and shot clocks. Scorers will receive $20 per game.
Home games are played at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 and 4 p.m. There are also several tournaments in the schedule and games for those will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
For more information or to apply, contact Robin Bisiar, athletics administrative assistant at 268-3000.
Register online for hockey
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2019-2020 season and is still accepting registrations for the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and there is an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.