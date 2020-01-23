Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Superhero skate Saturday
Zap! Bang! Boom! Grab your capes and come on the ice for Superhero Skate presented by Casper Farm Bureau, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at David Street Station. Your little ones will love zooming across the ice with their favorite superheroes from Dream Upon a Princess LLC. Kiddos who dress as their favorite superhero will receive $1 off ice skating.
Youth hoops tourney in March
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is March 5, 2020. The team fee of $180 includes a 3-game guarantee, a free throw competition on Friday night, March 20, and admission to a pool party on Saturday night at the Casper Family Aquatic Center.
For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.
Dance starts week of Feb. 3
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to get and stay fit. It has a wide range of physical and mental benefits, including improved physical and mental fitness, increased muscular strength and endurance. Youth and adults alike will find a class to fit their needs whether it is for the joy and fun of moving to music, making new friends or improving health. Classes begin the week of February 3 at the Casper Recreation Center. All of the youth classes will participate in a recital at the end of the session and fee includes $50 recital costume fee, $20 for Beginning Clogging.
Pre-School Dance is for 3 and 4 year olds. Preschoolers will learn ballet and dance basics while working on coordination and flexibility and having fun with creative movement. The class is held on Tuesdays, 5:25-6:05 p.m.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. The Beginning Ballet class for 5-10 year olds includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesdays, 4:25-5:15 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Thursdays, 4:25-5:25 p.m. Advanced Ballet class for ages 10 and up will be held on Mondays, 4:10-5:10 p.m. This class is for the serious student with more disciplined techniques, choreography, strength training and fine detail. Students must have permission of the instructor, Lucia Hill. Lucia teaches all the Ballet classes and has over 25 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 7 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic and a great form of exercise! Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning Clogging for ages 7 & up meets on Thursday from 5:35-6:15 p.m. and is instructed by Lucia Hill. Intermediate Clogging Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Fun at the Wagon Wheel
Seventy years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips, church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.
Taste of Trails Feb. 8
Casper Nordic Club is hosting its second annual Taste of Trails from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Scandinavian food will be served at three stops along the beautiful nordic trails. Snowshoers are welcome as well as cross country skiers. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $30 adults, $10 kids under 12; Nordic Club member tickets are $25. Purchase tickets at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North, Gear Up, The Nordic Trail Center or by calling Tori at 259-9299.
Register for coed volleyball
Coed Volleyball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering Adult Coed Volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, February 24, 2020. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s Coed Volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Sweetheart Bowl Feb. 8
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2020 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person members only team handicapped tournament, on 2/8/20 at 1 p.m. on February 8, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
HAWG fishing derby set
The 31st Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday and Sunday is at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. New this year is a weigh-in station at Bishop’s Point. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Lost Arrow Catering. Cold beer will also be available for purchase. There will be 4 final places paid for largest game fish and 3 places paid per hour for the largest game fish. Cash for first, second and third weight prizes for children 14 years and under along with the first tagged walleye prize of $500. Tickets are on sale now through January 24 for $35 each on the website at www.hawgderby.com and the following locations: Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar during regular business hours through Friday, January 24, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, January 24 until noon Saturday, January 25. Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Guns, Kids Package and Ladies Package raffles new this year. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit the website for rules, regulations, raffles and other details at www.hawgderby.com.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Winter rec guide available
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce the arrival of the Winter/Spring 2020 Activities Guide. Registration for Recreation Division classes and passes is officially open. Patrons may view the guide online at www.casperwy.gov or may pick up a copy at the Casper Recreation Center or Ice Arena. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com. New program additions including a self-defense workshop and cupcake & cake decorating classes are featured in the guide, along with perennial favorites such as swimming lessons, ice skating, arts and crafts, youth programs, fitness and more.
For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.
T-Birds seek basketball workers
The Casper College Men’s and Women’s Thunderbird basketball teams are seeking people to work the scorers’ table during the upcoming basketball season.
According to Angel Sharman, athletic director, those interested in working the table need to know how to keep the score book, scoreboard, and run the score and shot clocks. Scorers will receive $20 per game.
Home games are played at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 and 4 p.m. There are also several tournaments in the schedule and games for those will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
For more information or to apply, contact Robin Bisiar, athletics administrative assistant at 268-3000.
Register online for hockey
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2019-2020 season and is still accepting registrations for the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and there is an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.