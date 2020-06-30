Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

July classes at rec center
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that more summer classes are being offered beginning in July.
A new session of Morning RIP for adults will run on Wednesday & Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning July 8. RIP is a 60-minute barbell program for all ages. Matching movement to music and using traditional strength training allows participants to work at their own level while toning muscles and burning calories.
Cooking with Teens is the perfect class for ages 13-17 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Teens will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring, and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Class meets on Monday from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
A new Science Lab for ages 8-12 will begin on Wednesday, July 29 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Each week students will create unique and exciting experiments as they dive into the wonderful world of science while developing the tools needed to approach experiments with a problem-solving mindset.
The Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class size will be limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers. There will also be marks on the floor for fitness and dance classes for easy distancing.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper or stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Tennis classes at rec
Register the kids now for introductory classes to the lifelong sport of tennis. The Casper Recreation Center has youth classes for ages 7-15 beginning the week of July 13. Youth classes are held for 4 weeks at the Beverly tennis courts.
The 10 & Under Tennis Program developed by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) tailors equipment and courts to a child’s size so they develop skills and have fun right from the start. Classes for ages 7-10 meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Registration fee is $35 for Rec Center members and $47 for non-members.
Level 1 classes are an intensive skill-building level for the older students ages 10-14 that have never had lessons before. Class meets Monday through Thursday from 9:50 to 10:45 a.m. Registration fee is $74 for Rec Center members and $86 for non-members.
Level 2 classes are great to improve skills, especially for those going into competitive levels in High School. Students should have taken at least one session of beginning classes and are able to use forehand and backhand consistently, and serve the ball over the net. Class meets Monday through Thursday from 10:50 a.m. to noon. Registration fee is $86 for Rec Center members and $98 for non-members.
Students need to bring their own racquets (or use one of the Recreation Center’s) and one (1) can of new high-altitude balls.
Don’t delay, class sizes are limited, so register today. For more information on individual classes and registration fees, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or check online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!