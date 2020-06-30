Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July classes at rec center

The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce that more summer classes are being offered beginning in July.

A new session of Morning RIP for adults will run on Wednesday & Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., beginning July 8. RIP is a 60-minute barbell program for all ages. Matching movement to music and using traditional strength training allows participants to work at their own level while toning muscles and burning calories.

Cooking with Teens is the perfect class for ages 13-17 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Teens will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring, and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Class meets on Monday from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

A new Science Lab for ages 8-12 will begin on Wednesday, July 29 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Each week students will create unique and exciting experiments as they dive into the wonderful world of science while developing the tools needed to approach experiments with a problem-solving mindset.