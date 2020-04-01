Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Priscilla Dowse, President & CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming, notes that “while canceling events is disappointing for our athletes who have trained for months to compete-as well as the volunteers, family, friends, our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them. We know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”

Special Olympics Wyoming remains in contact with local public health officials and will continue to monitor the situation. Updated event information will be available at www.specialolympicswy.org.

Bowling tourney canceled

The Fireball 500 Club 2020 Friends & Family Tournament, scheduled for April 18 at The 307 Sunrise, has been canceled.

Sign up for youth coed volleyball

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is accepting registrations for the upcoming youth volleyball league. The league is open to all boys and girls in 3rd through 9th grades. Teams will practice or play games no more than twice a week. Games and practices will be scheduled Mondays through Thursdays between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. in one-hour time frames at the Boys & Girls Club located at 1701 East “K” Street.

