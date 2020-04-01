Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

League, tourney volleyball canceled
The City of Casper Recreation Division has made the decision to cancel the remaining 4 weeks of the Coed Volleyball season and the 11th Annual Casper Coed Tournament scheduled to take place April 18-19.
If your team has registered for this year’s tournament, staff is working diligently to process those refunds. Registered teams can expect a refund within the next two weeks. Teams that have been playing in the Coed Volleyball league will be receiving a prorated refund within the next two weeks as well.
The Casper Recreation Center would like to thank the community for their understanding during this challenging time. The goal at the City of Casper’s Parks and Recreation Division is and continues to be providing safe, high quality recreational activities to the community.
For questions or additional information, please email pzowada@casperwy.gov or visit the official CRLA website at www.crlasports.com.
Special Olympics suspends through May
Special Olympics Wyoming has been monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In light of precautions being taken both locally and worldwide, the organization has decided to exercise an abundance of caution and suspend all activities through the end of May.
Priscilla Dowse, President & CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming, notes that “while canceling events is disappointing for our athletes who have trained for months to compete-as well as the volunteers, family, friends, our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them. We know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”
Special Olympics Wyoming remains in contact with local public health officials and will continue to monitor the situation. Updated event information will be available at www.specialolympicswy.org.
Bowling tourney canceled
The Fireball 500 Club 2020 Friends & Family Tournament, scheduled for April 18 at The 307 Sunrise, has been canceled.
Sign up for youth coed volleyball
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is accepting registrations for the upcoming youth volleyball league. The league is open to all boys and girls in 3rd through 9th grades. Teams will practice or play games no more than twice a week. Games and practices will be scheduled Mondays through Thursdays between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. in one-hour time frames at the Boys & Girls Club located at 1701 East “K” Street.
The season runs April 13 through May 28, 2020. Registration deadline is April 3, 2020. All participants must be members of the Boys & Girls Clubs which is $10 per year. Cost for the volleyball league is $25.
Pick up registration forms at the club or go online at bgccw.org/sports.
Volunteer coaches are also needed to help make this league successful for the youth. No previous experience is necessary, but general knowledge of the sport is ideal. All volunteers must undergo a background check prior to participating in Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming leagues. The child’s registration fee may be waived for parents who volunteer to coach.
For more information, contact Jake at 235-5694 ext. 3, or email jwilson@bgccw.org.
Spring on ice
The Casper Ice Arena will offer multiple opportunities to stay active and healthy this spring. Registration is available for Learn-to-Play Hockey, 3 vs. 3 Cross-Ice Hockey, B.A.D Hockey, Learn-to-Skate, Figure Skating Clinic, and more. The Casper Ice Arena’s coaches are a group of enthusiastic experts committed to teaching the fundamentals of each sport.
The newest addition to the youth programming, 3 vs. 3 Cross-Ice Hockey, aims to provide kids the opportunity to develop all areas of their game such as skating, puck-handling, passing, and shooting. 3 vs. 3 Cross-Ice Hockey is placed in a fun and educational environment for each player to be active and engaged.
Ice rentals are available throughout the spring at the Casper Ice Arena. Ice rentals include skate rental for corporate outings, birthdays, hockey scrimmages and figure skating.
For additional information about the spring activities or ice rentals, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Fun at the Wagon Wheel
Seventy years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips, church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.
Spring rec guide available
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce the arrival of the Winter/Spring 2020 Activities Guide. Registration for Recreation Division classes and passes is officially open. Patrons may view the guide online at www.casperwy.gov or may pick up a copy at the Casper Recreation Center or Ice Arena. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com. New program additions including a self-defense workshop and cupcake & cake decorating classes are featured in the guide, along with perennial favorites such as swimming lessons, ice skating, arts and crafts, youth programs, fitness and more.
For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.
