Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Register for coed adult volleyball
Coed volleyball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering adult coed volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, Feb. 22. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s Coed Volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Girls try hockey for free
Do you have a little lady interested in playing hockey? On Jan. 19 and Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., the Casper Amateur Hockey Club is hosting a Try Hockey for Free on ice session for girls ages 9 to 18 at the Casper Ice Arena. Pre-registration is required, so please send a note to Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or call 307-315-0188 for more information or to register your player.
Dance classes at rec
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. Youth and adults alike will find a class to fit their needs whether it is for the joy and fun of moving to music, making new friends or improving health. Classes begin the week of Feb. 1 at the Casper Recreation Center. All of the youth classes will participate in a recital at the end of the session and fee includes $50 recital costume fee, $20 for Beginning Clogging.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesdays from 4:25 to 5:15 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Wednesdays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. Advanced Ballet for ages 10 and up will be held on Mondays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. This class is for the serious student with more disciplined techniques, choreography, strength training and fine detail. Students must have permission of the instructor, Lucia Hill. Hill teaches all of the ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 7 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic, and a great form of exercise. Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning clogging for ages 7 & up meets on Tuesdays from 5:25 to 6:05 p.m. and is instructed by Lucia Hill. Intermediate clogging meets from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and advanced class from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Both adult classes meet Mondays and are instructed by Lori Spearman.
Adults in the belly dancing class will learn basic posture, techniques, and movements used in American Oriental dance. Belly dancing improves self-confidence, poise and posture and is open to all regardless of experience, gender or body type. The class meets on Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will be instructed by Crystal St. Gelais.
For more information or to register, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th Street, call 235-8383 or go online at www.activecasper.com.
Vintage snow machine race set for Casper Mountain
Riders from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Illinois and more are set to compete in the Xtreme Mountain Racing (XMR) event on Casper Mountain Saturday, Feb. 27.
“We’re looking forward to having this adrenaline-pumping event in Casper,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Casper Mountain is an incredible asset to our community and we can’t wait to welcome racers from around the region to compete here.”
The race will be held at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club, where riders will compete at an elevation of 7,800 feet. Registration will take place at the Ramkota Hotel on Friday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The race is free to attend, with racers competing from surrounding states. Participants include all ages and models, from junior minis to outlaw mods. There are no specific spectator locations set up, but there is lots of room and space to naturally social distance along the race route. As always, please follow posted signage, keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering when appropriate.
Y encourages return to fitness routine
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, a 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facililty yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.
To learn more about the Y’s efforts to keep you healthy, active and safe, visit www.casperymca.org.
Specialty classes at rec center
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.
Cooking with Kids or Teens is the perfect class for youth ages 8-12 or teens ages 13-16 to explore their love of cooking and grow their skills. Students will learn culinary fundamentals such as safety and sanitation, measuring, and chopping. Each student will take home a sample of their creations and copies of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, desserts and snacks. Kid’s class meets on Monday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the teen class from 5:40 to 6:40 p.m., beginning Jan. 25. Fees are $58 with a $12 discount for those with a CRC annual pass.
The kids are out of school on Jan. 18 and Feb. 12 and 15 and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy Ice Skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Babysitting 101 for ages 11-14 will be offered on Jan. 30 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Students will learn likes and dislikes of children, safety tips, basic first aid and prepare a fun, practical tote bag to take on jobs. The $22 fee includes the bag, hand-outs, resource guide, and certificate of completion.
The Recreation Center is taking extra measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class sizes are limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers and masks may be required.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Fencing, gymnastics at rec center
Improve coordination, strength, and flexibility in the Casper Recreation Center’s sports classes beginning Jan. 18 or later.
Fencing or Foil classes for ages 9 and up will begin on Monday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In this introductory class to the Olympic sport of fencing, students will learn to use the foil and basic foot work including advance, retreat, and lunge. Students with prior experience will continue to build on their skills and learn lines of attack, lines of defense, bouting rules and skills, and strategies. Classes are taught by Michael Bailey and Vincent Crolla. The registration fee is $79 for the nine-week session and for those students who don’t have their own equipment, there is an additional $10 equipment rental fee.
Parent/Tot Tumbling for ages 3 to 4 is held on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Children will have fun with a parent or adult family member learning basic tumbling moves and will be introduced to the balance beam, vault, and bars. Registration fee is $67 for the 8-week session.
Youth Beginning Gymnastics is for ages 5 and over and held on Saturdays from 10:20 to 11:20 a.m. Students will learn balance, coordination, and body awareness while working on tumbling, balance beam, vault, and bars. Registration fee is $80 for the 8-week session.
The new Rhythmic Gymnastics is for ages 7 to 12 (or age 6 with gymnastics or dance background). Students will develop strength, flexibility, agility, balance and hand-eye-foot coordination while learning apparatus skills (ribbons, balls, hoops, clubs, and ropes). This class is held Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Registration fee is $81 for the 8-week session.
Don’t delay — class sizes are limited, so register today! For further information or to register for upcoming classes, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, register online at www.activecasper.com, or stop by 1801 E 4th St. Remember that masks are required to enter the facility and when social distancing is not possible during a class.
Sweetheart Bowl set
The Fireball 500 Club Sweetheart Bowl has been rescheduled from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2021, due to a conflict with The Casper Women’s City Tournament. The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2021 Sweetheart Bowl, a 4-person members only team handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on Feb. 13, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Mile High Mites comes to ice arena
The Casper Ice Arena is partnering with the Colorado Avalanche’s Mile High Mites program to introduce youth athletes to ice hockey. The learn-to-play hockey program will meet each Saturday morning from March 6 to April 10 at the Casper Ice Arena.
The Casper Ice Arena strongly encourages Learn-To-Skate classes and/or practicing forward skating at public skate to prepare for the Mile High Mite program. The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Saturday, Jan. 16 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. All ages and ability levels are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.
Registration is now open through the Colorado Avalanche’s youth hockey webpage and accessible through the Casper Ice Arena at www.casperwy.gov. Each Saturday morning from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., the 4-10 year old players will learn from qualified Casper hockey coaches using USA Hockey’s approved station-based skill development which includes skating, shooting, stick-handling, and passing.
Participants receive a full set of CCM youth hockey gear and six weeks of one-hour sessions at the Casper Ice Arena.
For additional information about the Mile High Mites, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
New fitness at rec center
The next session of fitness and TaeKwon-Do classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center has begun. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress, and have fun exercising with friends.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays or Wednesdays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $63 for non-members and $51 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
A new Early bird Boot camp meets Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. Boot camp is a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves. Great for all levels of fitness! Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
Come and try out your first fitness class for FREE, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class.
For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page—search Casper Recreation Division.
HAWG ice fishing derby set
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30 and 31, at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.
Tickets are on sale now through Jan. 29 for $35 each on the website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar in Mills during regular business hours through Friday, Jan. 29. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 until noon Saturday, Jan. 30.
Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Jan 30. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations, please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit the website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.