Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Youth tennis lessons in Campbell County
Campbell County Recreation Center will be offering youth tennis lessons.
Youth tennis lessons will be held every Monday from Oct. 4 and will continue through Nov. 8. 5 to 8 year old’s will meet from 6 to 7 p.m., and 9 to 12 year old’s will meet from 7 to 8 p.m.
Youth tennis lessons are offered for a variety of ages and ability levels. Taught in small groups, your child is guaranteed plenty of instruction and activity. Balls and rackets are provided. The fee is $25.
For more information, please call the Recreation Center at 307-682-8527.
Events set, registration open for hockey club
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2021-2022 season and we are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $250 and we that have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out our website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Resources For Parents. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 307-315-0188 for more information.
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual wreath fundraiser will be starting the week of Nov. 15. Help support youth hockey and purchase a wreath for $30 each while supplies last. These wreaths are handmade by a family owned and run operation out of Montana. Not only are they beautiful, but they make great gifts! For more information or to get on a “wreath wish list”, please contact your favorite Oiler, message us on Facebook, or call/text Diane at 307-315-0188.
The club is hosting a USA Try Hockey for Free on-ice session on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10:45-11:45 a.m. at the Casper Ice Arena for kids 4-8 years of age. Pre-registration for this event is required at https://tryhockeyforfree.com/. For more information regarding the equipment needed to participate, the event, or CAHC hockey, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com.