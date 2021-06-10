Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Take dance classes at rec
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. The eight-week summer session of dance beginning the week of June 14 is a great way to try out a class at the Casper Recreation Center.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. Pre-School Dance for ages 3 & 4 teaches ballet and dance basics while working on coordination, flexibility, and having fun with creative movement. Class meets on Tuesday from 5:40-6:20 p.m. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesday from 4:40-5:30 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Monday, 4:15-5:10 p.m. Lucia Hill teaches all the Ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 8 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic, and a great form of exercise! Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning Clogging for ages 8 & up meets on Monday from 5:30-6:10 p.m. Intermediate/Advanced Clogging meets Monday from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Clogging classes are taught by Amy Grussendorf and Lori Spearman.
And for adults who want the benefits of barre work without the dance class, Ballet Barre meets on Monday from 5:20-6:15 pm. This class is great for increasing flexibility and toning muscles.
For more information or to register, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th Street, call 235-8383 or go online at www.activecasper.com.
CC hosts volleyball camp
A volleyball camp for girls will take place at Casper College in the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium June 14-16.
The camp, under the direction of Angel Sharman, women’s volleyball head coach, and Blaise Grant, assistant volleyball coach, will feature three sessions. The first, from 10 a.m.-noon, will be for third and fourth graders, followed by a camp for fifth and sixth graders from 1-3 p.m. and finally one for seventh through 10th graders from 3-5 p.m.
Those attending the camp will be taught the skills and team aspect of the sport of volleyball, according to Sharman. For the 2020-2021 season, Sharman was named Coach of the Year in Region IX North.
The cost is $75 per person, and each participant will receive a camp T-shirt as part of the registration fee.
To register or for more information, call Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.
CC offers girls basketball camp
Registration is open for the Casper College Girls Basketball Camp, June 21-23 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The camp will be taught by both Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dwight Gunnare and Assistant Coach Nate Macy. Both coaches will teach those attending camp the skills and team aspect of the sport of basketball.
At the close of the 2020-2021 season, Gunnare was named Coach of the Year in Region IX for the fourth year in a row.
This year’s camp will feature two sessions, one for those in grades third through fifth, which will run from 9-11 a.m., and the other session for those in grades sixth through eighth, which will run from 1-3 p.m.
The cost per person is $75, and each camper will receive a camp basketball and T-shirt.
To register or for more information, go to tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information or contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu.
CC sets boys basketball camp
A basketball camp for boys will be held June 28-30 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium.
The camp will be led by Shaun Gutting, men’s head basketball coach, Lester Stewart, assistant coach, and Dontae Bryant, assistant coach. The three coaches will teach each camper the skills and team aspect of the sport of basketball. Along with stressing the fundamentals, the coaches will also have several contests and games for participants during the camp.
The camp will feature two sessions. The first session is for boys in first through fourth grade and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is for those in fifth through eighth grade and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
The cost per person is $75, which includes a camp basketball and T-shirt. To register or for more information, contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.
Summer camp registration underway
It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.
Adventure Camp runs from June 14 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.
The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.
Don’t delay, spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.