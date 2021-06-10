Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

The camp will feature two sessions. The first session is for boys in first through fourth grade and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is for those in fifth through eighth grade and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

The cost per person is $75, which includes a camp basketball and T-shirt. To register or for more information, contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.

Summer camp registration underway

It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer. Registration for the summer Adventure Camp program has begun.

Adventure Camp runs from June 14 to Aug. 21, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 5-13 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper indoor and outdoor pools.