Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as basketball, volleyball or pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited.
Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
T-Bird Trek on track
The popular T-Bird Trek is on track for Sunday, Sept. 13.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, the T-Bird Trek is a race anyone can participate in. “There is a virtual run, a 5K, 10k, half-marathon and something we tried last year that proved to be very popular, a downhill half-marathon,” she said.
The cost for those who register on or before Sunday, May 31, is $50 to participate in the Outlook Point Half-Marathon or Downhill Half-Marathon, $30 for the 10k and $20 for the 5k. Prices will increase $10 for each race category June 1. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants and alumni programs.
In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Casper College, all runners and walkers, in person or virtually, will receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary T-Bird Trek medal.
The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 13, the day will also include a post-race breakfast and live music.
For more information, to register, volunteer or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/t-bird-trek or contact Dalton at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
Special Olympics suspends through May
Special Olympics Wyoming has been monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In light of precautions being taken both locally and worldwide, the organization has decided to exercise an abundance of caution and suspend all activities through the end of May.
Priscilla Dowse, President & CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming, notes that “while canceling events is disappointing for our athletes who have trained for months to compete — as well as the volunteers, family, friends, our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them. We know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”
Special Olympics Wyoming remains in contact with local public health officials and will continue to monitor the situation. Updated event information will be available at www.specialolympicswy.org.
