Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 328 1/2 E. A. Douglas: 1 p.m, Douglas, 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back), women’s meeting; 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Benefit breakfast for ROTC
VFW Post 9439 and Auxiliary, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail will host a benefit breakfast for Natrona County ROTC this Sunday, February 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. All proceeds will go to ROTC. Menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, eggs, hash browns, green chili, pancakes, danish, fruit and beverages. Cost is $7 for adults and $3.50 for children under 10. Please come out and give your support. Public is welcome.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Brunch and Bach at Nic
You have free articles remaining.
Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Nic for the second Brunch and Bach of the season at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
February’s event will feature the WSO Brass ensemble, with brunch and coffee from Grant Street Grocery and Market and craft cocktails from Urban Bottle. The Nic will also have a new exhibition celebrating The Year of the Woman, featuring six regional female artists including new works from Neltje.
Brunch and Bach is fun for the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for ages four and up.
Entry is free for WSO season/pick three ticket holders, Nic members and children under 5. General public fee is $5 per person.
Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org, or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.
Pioneers meet
The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct its winter quarterly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Yellowstone Garage, 355 West Yellowstone Hwy. Lunch can be ordered from the restaurant menu with the program presentation to begin at 1 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information or questions, call Vaughn Cronin at 252-1466.
Skate outdoors
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Valentine’s card making workshop
February might be one of the coldest months, but Cupid wants to make sure your heart isn’t too cold with his magical arrow. Spread the love by sending your favorite people handmade Valentine’s Day greeting cards. Stop by the Natrona County Library to learn to make your very own greeting cards at 1 p.m. in the Crawford Room. Register online for the adult program at bit.ly/valcmws. All supplies provided at no cost. Limit of 30 participants. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.