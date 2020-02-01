Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Brunch and Bach at Nic

Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Nic for the second Brunch and Bach of the season at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

February’s event will feature the WSO Brass ensemble, with brunch and coffee from Grant Street Grocery and Market and craft cocktails from Urban Bottle. The Nic will also have a new exhibition celebrating The Year of the Woman, featuring six regional female artists including new works from Neltje.

Brunch and Bach is fun for the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for ages four and up.

Entry is free for WSO season/pick three ticket holders, Nic members and children under 5. General public fee is $5 per person.

Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org, or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.

Pioneers meet

The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct its winter quarterly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Yellowstone Garage, 355 West Yellowstone Hwy. Lunch can be ordered from the restaurant menu with the program presentation to begin at 1 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information or questions, call Vaughn Cronin at 252-1466.