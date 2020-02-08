Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 328 1/2 E. A. Douglas: 1 p.m, Douglas, 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back), women’s meeting; 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Guides needed for Ski for Light
The 45th annual Ski for Light International Week will take place from Sunday, February 9 through Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Casper. This is a new venue for the all-volunteer nonprofit’s annual, weeklong event where beginning blind and mobility impaired skiers are taught the basics of cross-country skiing, while more experienced skiers further hone their skills. All enjoy a variety of après ski activities.
Participants will stay at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and ski at the Casper Mountain Outdoor Center at McMurry Mountain Park. The Center is a joint venture of Natrona County and the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club with 42 kilometers of wide cross-country trails.
The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Outdoor ice skating
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Dial M for Murder
Dial M for Murder plays at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or the Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 2nd St., or at the door 30 minutes before curtain. For more information please call 267-7243.