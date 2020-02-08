Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

The annual week-long event attracts more than 250 skiers, guides and volunteers from throughout the United States, as well as international participants from several other countries. During the Ski for Light week, each skier with a disability is paired with an experienced, sighted cross-country skier who acts as ski instructor and on-snow guide. The group is currently seeking more guides. Additional information can be found at www.sfl.org.

Sunday breakfast at Elks

The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.

Outdoor ice skating

The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.

Dial M for Murder

Dial M for Murder plays at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or the Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 2nd St., or at the door 30 minutes before curtain. For more information please call 267-7243.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.