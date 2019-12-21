Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 328 1/2 E. A. Douglas: 1 p.m, Douglas, 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back), women’s meeting; 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Homebuilders hear guests
The Homebuilders class at First Christian Church, 520 CY Avenue, has invited special guests Debbie Mestas and Terri Morrison to speak about plans of the mission to serve those in need at 9 a.m. in the Inner Room of the church. For more information call Dan at 259-5906.
You have free articles remaining.
Last Sunday of Advent
Join Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, at 9:30 a.m. for the celebration of the Last Sunday of Advent (the four weeks of expectant waiting and preparation for the coming of Christ into the world). Bishop John Smylie will be present to officiate and five young people will be confirmed. After the service there will be a reception and then everyone will be invited to participate in the greening (decorating) of the church for Christmas. All are welcomed at this special celebration.
UU Casper Christmas service
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with youth programming and childcare available. Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a traditional Christmas service, with the nativity story and Christmas carols. Those who wish to are invited to bring one dozen of their favorite holiday cookies for a Holiday Cookie Exchange.
Shop 12 Days of Christmas
The 12 Days of Christmas is open at 1743 E. Yellowstone across from the Alibi Bar. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. daily through Monday. Stop by and see the craftsmanship of more than 30 Wyoming crafters. Antiques, foods, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments all make perfect gifts.
Skate outdoors
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.