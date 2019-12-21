Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last Sunday of Advent

Join Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, at 9:30 a.m. for the celebration of the Last Sunday of Advent (the four weeks of expectant waiting and preparation for the coming of Christ into the world). Bishop John Smylie will be present to officiate and five young people will be confirmed. After the service there will be a reception and then everyone will be invited to participate in the greening (decorating) of the church for Christmas. All are welcomed at this special celebration.

UU Casper Christmas service

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with youth programming and childcare available. Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a traditional Christmas service, with the nativity story and Christmas carols. Those who wish to are invited to bring one dozen of their favorite holiday cookies for a Holiday Cookie Exchange.

