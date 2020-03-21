Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

UU Casper services, events online

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services are at 10 a.m. and until further notice will be held online. Instructions about how to join online services and events will soon be posted at uucasper.org and at Facebook/uuofcasper.

On March 22, Reverend Leslie Kee will lead the online service.

March 29 will be an "Online Discussion Forum Sunday: Possibilities." Les Brown said, “The only limits to the possibilities in your life tomorrow are the buts you use today.” Service leaders will be Laura Gossman, and Dottie and Cameron Block.

On April 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April theme "Care of the Earth," (online).

The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held online each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Meditation drumming on Thursday, March 26, and Lunch with TED on Sunday, March 29, have been been canceled.

For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

Televised Catholic mass

A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.

