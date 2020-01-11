Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 328 1/2 E. A. Douglas: 1 p.m, Douglas, 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back), women’s meeting; 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Learn to cross country ski
The Casper Nordic Club is offering Mangus Ski League lessons for all ages, child and adult, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sundays through February 2. The program will run for five consecutive Sundays in a row.
Classes start promptly at 1:30 p.m. and organizers advise arriving early for best parking and time to gear up.
Registration forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North and the Nordic Trail Center. Also available is online registration, http://bit.ly/2BTcV1U.
Look for updated information on the Casper Nordic Club Facebook page.
Required are ski passes, (available at the lodge, ski stores and the Natrona County Roads, Parks, and Bridges office, 538 SW Wyoming Blvd, Mills), and a signed Risk and Release Form, available with registration form.
Fees: Nordic Club members $100 for first person; $80 additional family member/s; nonmember $80 for first person; $70 for additional family member/s. Nordic Club membership included with lesson fees.
Questions: Call Tori at 259-9299.
Outdoor ice skating open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Metal concert helps food pantry
TTM Productions presents a fundraiser Matinee, Metal Episode #1, at 4 p.m. at the Hall of Champions, Casper Fairgrounds. This fundraiser will benefit Poverty Resistance Food Pantry. Admission is $10. Available at the door of advance tickets are available at Max’s 706 N. Center At. Local Metal bands will perform. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Kids are welcome and Mary Ann will be doing face painting. For more information contact James Snelling at ttmproductions@yahoo.com or 277-6526.