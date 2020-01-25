Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

PFLAG sets visioning session
The Casper PFLAG chapter will meet at the United Church of Christ (corner of 15th and Melrose) for its monthly meeting. A potluck dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. to be followed by a workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies and other community members are invited to the dinner and to join in helping define the vision and direction for Casper’s PFLAG chapter. Questions or additional information can be directed to Rob Johnston at 259-5026 or to casperpflag@gmail.com.
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30
- p.m., 328 E. A; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 328 1/2 E. A. Douglas: 1 p.m, Douglas, 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back), women’s meeting; 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site:
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, January 26, is a benefit breakfast for the local Irish Dance School and dancers. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Skate outdoors
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.