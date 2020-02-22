Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Class for February is Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Crawford room of the library (307 E 2nd St.). Pre-registration is not necessary, and all are welcome.

The task force also provides support groups for people who have lost a loved one or special person to suicide. Groups are facilitated by experienced members of the task force that have also lost someone to suicide. They are held at 1032 E. 1st Street on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For people that have attempted or are considering suicide, a new support group is also available. For more information call Dee at 406-930-1099.

For local information on suicide prevention call the task force at 307-233-4277. If you are in crisis, please call 911.

Dance theater at CC

Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman at 2 p.m. in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, by phone at 268-2500 or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.