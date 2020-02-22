Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 328 1/2 E. A. Douglas: 1 p.m, Douglas, 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back), women’s meeting; 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Chorale church tour
Casper Children's Chorale will be participating in its annual Church Tour. They will sing at Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 8 a.m., then travel to Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church to sing for the service at 10 a.m. Please come join in worship as these "Casper Ambassadors of Music" share their talents.
Suicide prevention help
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is offering free classes throughout the year for the general public at the Natrona County Library. These classes are based on best practices and they are the current standard in suicide prevention. They are called “QPR” (Question, Persuade, Refer).
Class for February is Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Crawford room of the library (307 E 2nd St.). Pre-registration is not necessary, and all are welcome.
The task force also provides support groups for people who have lost a loved one or special person to suicide. Groups are facilitated by experienced members of the task force that have also lost someone to suicide. They are held at 1032 E. 1st Street on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
For people that have attempted or are considering suicide, a new support group is also available. For more information call Dee at 406-930-1099.
For local information on suicide prevention call the task force at 307-233-4277. If you are in crisis, please call 911.
Dance theater at CC
Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman at 2 p.m. in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, by phone at 268-2500 or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.