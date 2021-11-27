Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights (copy)

Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 W. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; Web site: urmrna.org.
CCMS celebrates ‘The Holidays in Chamber Music & Poetry’
Please mark your calendars and celebrate the Christmas season with the Casper Chamber Music Society in a delightful program, “The Holidays in Chamber Music & Poetry” performed by local harpist Jane Ann Hamman at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church (Wyoming Blvd. & Poplar). Hamman, joined by Delores Thornton on flute, Richard Turner on bassoon, and Dr. Eric Unruh on organ, will perform arrangements of classic holiday music including “Sussex Carol,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “O Tannenbaum,” “O Hanukkah,” and “Jingle Bells.” Selections of Christmas poems relevant to the music will be read by Jean Tichenor, retired Casper College vocal instructor and Jane’s sister. Tickets sold at the door are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students. See you there!
Bird houses on display at Senior Center
Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.
You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.