Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.;  8 p.m., 917 N. Beech.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Christian school hosts seminar

Casper Christian School is hosting a seminar on "The Age of the Earth and the Fossil Record," from 3 to 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, November 1, at Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Drive. Guest speaker is Richard Stepanek from Alpha Omega Institute. Richard joined Alpha Omega Institute as a full time speaker in 1997 and has taught both in the States and internationally. He has done extensive studies in Genesis and its relevance to the rest of the Bible. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge but a love offering will be received for his ministry. More information: casperchristianschool.org or 258-9011.

