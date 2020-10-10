Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday's Highlights
Sunday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Pro police rally
Stand with those who stand for us at the first We Stand United Rally from 3 to 6 p.m., on Sunday at Washington Park. There will be a food truck, live band and speakers. This is a family friendly event. Bring a lawn chair. This rally is sponsored by Pro Police Rally Colorado.
Info meetings at Casper Christian
Casper Christian School will be holding informational meetings on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. at Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh Drive. Interested families, teachers, and other partners are encouraged to attend. More information at casperchristianschool.org.
