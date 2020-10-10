 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
View Comments

Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., City Park; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.;  8 p.m., 917 N. Beech.  Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Pro police rally

Stand with those who stand for us at the first We Stand United Rally from 3 to 6 p.m., on Sunday at Washington Park. There will be a food truck, live band and speakers. This is a family friendly event. Bring a lawn chair. This rally is sponsored by Pro Police Rally Colorado.

Info meetings at Casper Christian

Casper Christian School will be holding informational meetings on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. at Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh Drive. Interested families, teachers, and other partners are encouraged to attend. More information at casperchristianschool.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 3, 4, and 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News