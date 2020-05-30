You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights
Town Crier: Sunday's Highlights

Sunday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200; 10:15 a.m., 917 N. Beech; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:30 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 15th & Melrose at the church. Website: http://www.urmrna.org.

UU still online

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services each Sunday at 10 am. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.

On May 31, UU Laramie members will present “Silver Linings: Finding Spiritual Assets in the Time of Pandemic.” On June 7, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the June worship theme “Assertive Love,” and the UU Casper annual congregational meeting will follow the service at 11:15 am. On June 14, Reverend Leslie Kee’s sermon will continue on the theme of “Assertive Love.” On June 21, Laura Gossman will lead “New Ways to Hug.” Michelangelo said “To touch can give life.” Research has shown this is literally true by documenting the positive benefits of touch on health and well-being. Members and friends are invited to share their ideas by pre-recorded video on how we can provide the benefits of touch during this time of “hug-deprived” physical distancing. On June 28, Barbara Bogart of UU Laramie will lead a “Favorite Books” discussion forum service. Participants are invited to bring and discuss their current favorite book. On July 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the July worship theme “Seeking Truth.”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

The monthly Lunch with TED will be held online Sunday May 31 at noon.

Enjoy your lunch at home while we view and discuss the TED Talk “On Laughter,” by Anthony McCarten.

A special earth-centered service celebrating the summer solstice will be held Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. “Midsummer Celebration 2020: Around the Hearth of Heart and Home,” will explore how our homes are to be a sanctuary now more than ever. Service leaders Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane.

For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.

